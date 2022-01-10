Melania Trump's $250,000 'Head of State' auction: what's up for sale?

Artworks and items of clothing belonging to former US first lady Melania Trump are set to be auctioned this week.

The Head of State Collection will include “three important one-of-a-kind signed items”, Trump’s website states, all of which relate to French President Emmanuel Macron’s 2018 White House visit.

Perhaps the most recognisable item is the wide-brimmed white fedora by Herve Pierre that Trump wore during the visit. It has now been signed ahead of the sale.

"Mrs Trump envisioned a very strong, modern hat with a large brim that matched the Michael Kors suit perfectly," the lot’s description reads.

"The elegant hat, without ornate decoration, spoke loudly to Mrs Trump’s admiration for millinery design and superior craftsmanship. This one-of-a-kind hat was constructed from the same white crepe textile as the suit, and fabricated in New York City."

The white hat worn by former US first lady Melania Trump will be part of her 'Head of State Collection' auction. AFP

A watercolour painting of Trump wearing the same hat, by French artist Marc-Antoine Coulon, will also be auctioned off as part of the collection.

"Mr Coulon’s watercolour on paper interprets Mrs Trump’s iconic look during this important state visit," the website said.

The work is signed by both Coulon and Trump.

The collection is completed with an NFT of Coulon's painting, which digitally brings it to life with motion. It follows on from the sale of Trump’s first nonfungible token last month, a watercolour painting of her eyes, also by Coulon, which featured a specially created audio message.

The NFT of Trump will be minted on the Solana blockchain.

Bidding for the collection, which must be sold together, starts at $250,000. The auction opens on Tuesday and will close on January 25 at 11.59pm PST.

Part of the auction’s proceeds will go to providing children in foster care with access to computer science education.