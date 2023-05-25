Brain implant allows paralysed man to walk again

Scientists have created a “digital bridge” that has allowed a man paralysed after suffering a spinal cord injury to walk again.

The system restores communication between the brain and spine.

Now using crutches, Dutchman Gert-Jan Oskam, 40, can stand, walk, navigate ramps and even climb staircases, science journal Nature reported on Thursday.

“I feel like a toddler, learning to walk again,” Mr Oskam told the BBC.

“It has been a long journey, but now I can stand up and have a beer with my friend. It's a pleasure that many people don't realise.”

Mr Oskam was paralysed in a biking accident that caused an incomplete spinal cord injury 11 years ago.

Five years later, a clinical trial involving a spinal cord implant restored Mr Oskam’s ability to take steps when aided with a walker.

He could walk but only over flat surfaces, and had difficulty starting and stopping.

The study carried out by a team including Gregoire Courtine, a neuroscientist at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne, aimed to hand control over to Mr Oskam’s brain.

“Despite using the [spinal cord implant] stimulation for three years, he hit a plateau in his recovery, and became interested in using the new brain-controlled stimulation,” said Mr Courtine.

“So, he became our first test pilot.”

'Encouraging' results

To walk, the brain delivers executive commands to the neurons located in the lumbosacral spinal cord.

Damage to these neurons can interrupt brain commands that are necessary to walk. The result is permanent paralysis.

But scientists created the bridge between the brain and spinal cord to enable control over the timing and volume of muscle activity, restoring control of standing and walking in people paralysed by a spinal cord injury.

Once the patient’s brain activity was decoded, the brain-spine interface took a few minutes to calibrate. Soon the man reported natural-feeling control over movements.

A study published in Nature in 2022 showed that stimulating spinal cord nerves could produce some movement.

But the latest study is the first time that a patient’s own brain activity has been used to restore voluntary control of leg movements.

Mr Courtine and colleagues analysed Mr Oskam’s brain activity while he attempted leg movements. They found patterns of activity were different when he attempted hip, knee and ankle movements.

The team reproduced a walking motion using stimulation patterns aimed at muscles that control putting weight down, pushing forward and leg swings.

An artificial intelligence algorithm translates incoming brain signals into appropriate commands signals for the spinal implant. It “brings a more fluid walking pattern”, Mr Courtine said.

“The results are consistent with what I’d hope would happen, which is encouraging,” physiologist V Reggie Edgerton of California’s Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Centre, told Science News.

Mr Edgerton, who was not involved in the study, said in terms of treating spinal cord paralysis, “we’re at the stage of the Wright brothers and flight”.