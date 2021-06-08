Saudi Arabia and Kuwait strengthen ties through co-ordination council

Both governments have signed multiple agreements covering a wide range of sectors from sport to scientific research

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah signed a series of cooperation agreements during talks in Riyadh on Sunday. SPA
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah signed a series of cooperation agreements in Riyadh on Sunday.

Our security is one, our interests are interconnected, our goals are common

Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Deals were signed in different fields including education, scientific research, sports, youth and direct investment among others, during the first Saudi-Kuwaiti Co-ordination Council meeting.

“Under the guidance of the leaderships of the Kingdom and Kuwait, may God bless them, I held today with my brother the first meeting of the Saudi-Kuwaiti Coordination Council, in order strengthen the close and historical ties and deep-rooted brotherhood that brings together the two peoples and the two brotherly countries,” Prince Farhan tweeted.

He said the Council will “enhance the process of development and joint coordination between the two countries in many fields, and will contribute to pushing them towards broader horizons, and will also reflect positively on the joint Gulf action so that our countries and peoples can enjoy more prosperity.”

Saudi Arabia's total exports to Kuwait totaled around $1.62 billion prior to the global Covid-19 pandemic, according to the United Nations Comtrade database on international trade relations. Kuwait's exports totalled $658 million worth of goods to Saudi Arabia in 2019, according to the same database.

Bilateral trade between both countries benefits from free movement of people, albeit hindered by Covid-19, and a fixed five per cent customs duty on Gulf Cooperation Council borders, as part of their membership of the GCC.

“Our security is one, our interests are interconnected, our goals are common, and we consider activating this council a strong factor in raising the level of coordination and consultation between us, whether at the bilateral or multilateral level, regarding all issues of concern to our two countries in the region and the world,” Prince Faisal said during the talks.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad in Riyadh on his first official visit to Saudi Arabia last week.

They were joined by the oil and foreign ministers.

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, which share oilfields in a neutral zone on the boundary of the two countries, last year began production at one of the fields after a five-year hiatus.

Updated: June 8, 2021 03:24 PM

