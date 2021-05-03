Pilgrims perform Umrah at the Grand Mosque in Makkah - in pictures

Worshippers also attend Thajjud prayers on the first night of the last 10 days of Ramadan

Image 1 of 6

Muslims perform the Umrah in the last ten days of Ramadan in the Grand Mosque in Mecca Pilgrims perform Umrah in compliance with Covid-19 social-distancing norms at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. SPA (Reuters)

The National
May 3, 2021

Updated: May 3rd 2021, 9:42 AM
GulfSaudi Arabia
