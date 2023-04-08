Saudi Arabian technical team arrives in Iran to discuss embassy reopening

A Saudi Arabian technical team has arrived in Tehran to hold talks with Iranian counterparts on key aspects of the China-brokered deal that will see the two countries revive diplomatic relations.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said officials were discussing “the mechanisms for reopening the Kingdom's embassy in Tehran and the Consulate General in Mashhad”.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to resume direct flights, another major step in the path towards restoring ties since the agreement to do so was announced last month.

Their foreign ministers, Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Hossein Amirabdollahian, met in Beijing on Thursday, while higher-level talks are expected to follow.

An eventual reopening of the diplomatic missions in both countries will enable the issuing of visas for each other's citizens and both private and state bilateral visits will resume. Iran’s embassy in Riyadh and consulate in Jeddah would eventually reopen under the terms of the discussions reported last week.

In 2016, Riyadh severed ties with Tehran after protesters raided Saudi diplomatic posts in Iran following the execution of a prominent Shiite cleric in the kingdom. It was only one of many issues between the long-standing rivals.

Efforts to resume relations picked up two years ago with private discussions hosted by Iraq and Oman, before culminating last month in Beijing with Chinese mediation.