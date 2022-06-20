Saudi Arabia lifts travel ban on India, Turkey, Ethiopia and Vietnam before Hajj 2022

Travellers from India, Turkey, Ethiopia and Vietnam will now be allowed to enter Saudi Arabia, after measures to contain the coronavirus were lifted.

The decision announced by the Ministry of Interior comes only weeks before the beginning of Hajj season, the Muslim pilgrimage to Makkah.

In February 2020, the Kingdom announced it would not be allowing foreign pilgrims to conduct Hajj, as the coronavirus killed millions of people around the world. This edict was expanded in March that year when Saudi Arabia suspended travel to other nations, as did many other countries.

Those restrictions have gradually been lifted, as vaccines campaigns were introduced across the world. The kingdom this month lifted most measures imposed to prevent the spread of the virus, including a requirement to wears face masks indoors.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health in March announced that visitors were no longer required to quarantine on arrival, nor to show proof of vaccination or a PCR test result.