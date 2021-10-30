Saudi Arabia thanks UAE for support in Expo 2030 bid

Saudi Arabia has contacted the UAE to thank the country’s leadership for support in its bid to host Expo 2030.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said UAE support confirmed the strength of partnership between the two countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

“The Saudi Crown Prince, during a telephone call, expresses his thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for the UAE's support for the kingdom's request to host Expo 2030 and what His Highness showed in this regard, which confirms the strength of the partnership and co-operation between the two countries,” SPA tweeted.

READ MORE Sheikh Mohammed meets Seychelles president at Expo 2020 Dubai

Saudi Arabia said on Friday in a letter to the secretary general of the Bureau International des Expositions, the World Expo’s organising body, that it was looking to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh.

Prince Mohammed said: “We live in an era of change and we face an unprecedented need for humanity’s collective action.

“It is clear that the whole world, as a collective, needs to work together to foresee the future and address, with its brightest minds, the challenges and opportunities that emanate from this change.”

سمو #ولي_العهد خلال اتصال هاتفي يعبر عن شكره وتقديره لسمو الشيخ #محمد_بن_راشد على دعم الإمارات لطلب المملكة استضافة إكسبو 2030 وما أبداه سموه في هذا الشأن مما يؤكد متانة الشراكة والتعاون بين البلدين.#واس pic.twitter.com/GVd0LXo6SB — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) October 30, 2021

Prince Mohammed also said the 2030 World Expo in Riyadh would coincide with the culmination of the kingdom’s Vision 2030, an initiative that aims to move the country away from oil and diversify its economy.

Expo 2030 will take place from October 1, 2030, to April 1, 2031. The theme proposed by Saudi Arabia is: “The era of change: leading the planet to a foresighted tomorrow".

Dubai is the host of Expo 2020, where organisers have set a target of 25 million visits for the fair over six months.