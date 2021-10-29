Saudi Arabia looking to host Expo 2030

Saudi Arabia says it is looking to host Expo 2030 in its capital city of Riyadh.

The country on Friday announced its intention in a letter to the secretary general of the Bureau International des Expositions, the World Expo’s organising body.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said: “We live in an era of change and we face an unprecedented need for humanity’s collective action.

“It is clear that the whole world, as a collective, needs to work together to foresee the future and address, with its brightest minds, the challenges and opportunities that emanate from this change.”

The Crown Prince also said that the 2030 World Expo in Riyadh would coincide with the culmination of the kingdom’s Vision 2030, an initiative that aims to move the country away from oil and diversify its economy.

Expo 2030 will take place from October 1, 2030, to April 1, 2031. The theme proposed by Saudi Arabia is “The era of change: leading the planet to a foresighted tomorrow".

Abu Dhabi is currently hosting Expo 2020, where some 25 million members of the public are expected to attend before it closes in March next year.