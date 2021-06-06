Saudi Arabia and the UAE announce joint military exercise with other Arab nations

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Jordan and Egypt, announced a joint military exercise on Sunday.

The exercise, named Tuwaiq 2, will last two weeks and will aim to achieve readiness and operational compatibility and integration, Saudi state news agency Spa reported. Kuwait and Bahrain will participate as observers.

Tuwaiq 2 will largely focus on air exercises and will be carried out in different stages.

The exercise will focus on achieving high levels of operational readiness among the participating countries and will include training for tactical airdrops.

The air forces participating in the exercise will arrive on Friday to Prince Sultan Air Base, accompanied by logistical and support staff.

The announcement of this joint military exercise follows the start of military exercise by the UAE and Egypt that focused on improving combat readiness of the two nations.

The Zayed 3 exercises are due to continue until June 30.