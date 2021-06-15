MSF 'People On The Move' World Refugee Day exhibition preview - in pictures

Sawkina, 27. She is Rohingya and although she was born and raised in Malaysia she does not have Malaysian nationality. As a divorced woman in a conservative society, she has to rely on herself and her parents to support her and her daughter, 13. She has been granted UN refugee status but a broken leg from a traffic accident has prevented her from working for several weeks. Arnaud Finistre / MSF

Souleman was rescued on 23 August last year from a rubber boat, along with his wife Layla and son Cillian, 2, during the maiden voyage of the 'Sea-Watch 4'. They were taken to a quarantine ferry in Palermo, Italy, last September. Hannah Wallace Bowman / MSF

Doctors Without Borders and SOS Mediterranee teams conducting simulation search and rescue exercises at sea. Anthony Jean / SOS Mediterranee

More than 200 migrants were rescued by the 'Sea-Watch 4' in August 2020. Hannah Wallace Bowman / MSF

Rahamu, centre in orange scarf, is the chosen representative of these displaced people who live on an old construction site in Zamfara state, Nigeria. Rahamu’s former village is now deserted. ‘We finally decided to desert our home when our relatives were shot and killed,’ she says. In one attack on her village, armed assailants killed 26 people, four of them from Rahamu’s family. Benedicte Kurzen/Noor

MSF and SOS Mediterranee teams on board the 'Ocean Viking' rescued 84 people in Februaru 2020 from a dangerously overcrowded wooden boat, off the coast of Libya. Luckily weather conditions were calm, as none of the survivors on the unseaworthy vessel were wearing a life jacket. Hannah Wallace Bowman / MSF

A young survivor, six days old, on board the 'Ocean Viking' rescue ship. She was rescued from a wooden boat in September, 2019 at just four days old, along with her mother and older brother. Hannah Wallace Bowman/MSF

Since the end of March 2019, more than 15,0000 people have been displaced from Yemen's northern Hajjah governorate, adding to an existing 100,000 people already displaced. Hareth Mohammed/MSF

Syrian-Kurdish refugees play football inside the Bardarah refugee camp, Iraq, in October 2019. Moises Saman / Magnum Photos

A migrant in Bosnia shows the wounds allegedly inflicted by Croatian police on the border a few days before. Kristof Vadino

Refugees in Zintan DC, Libya, at the gate of the main warehouse where 700 of them were detained. The main warehouse was emptied in June 2019, and the remaining people distributed among the other buildings within the detention centre compound. Jerome Tubiana / MSF

A young woman cooks an evening meal for her family in Abagana camp, Nigeria. Scott Hamilton / MSF

Daily life at a camp for internally displaced people in Bunia, Democratic Republic of the Congo. Thousands fled their homes because of intercommunal violence. Pablo Garrigos / MSF

A resident in Bama camp, Nigeria, chops firewood, a precious commodity for many displaced people. People often trade food and other essential items for it. Without fire and fuel to cook, displaced people cannot cook the food rations that are distributed for them. Scott Hamilton / MSF

A girl, 12, in Katale camp in North Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo. She does her homework during the last daylight hours in front of her hut. Pablo Garrigos / MSF

In Turin, hundreds of marginalised migrants and refugees live in four buildings of the Italian city's former 2006 Olympic Village, facing overcrowding, no heating and frequent disruptions to water and electricity supplies. Giuseppe La Rosa / MSF

Displaced children in Lanao del Sur, the Philippines, play near the Sagunsungan camp more than two years since fighting in the regional capital Marawi between the government and extremist rebels. Veejay Villafranca / MSF

La Bestia, known as the Death Train, is the name of a network of freight trains that carry fuel, materials and other supplies along the railways of Mexico. It is also used as a means of transportation by migrants, mainly Salvadorans, Hondurans and Guatemalans, trying to reach the US. Leo Coulongeat / Hans Lucas

Newly arrived Syrian-Kurdish refugees on a bus operated by the International Organisation for Migration in Iraq's Sahela Border Crossing, November 2019. Buses carried the refugees from the Sahela Iraq-Syria border crossing in Iraqi-Kurdistan to the Bardarash refugee camp in the Dohuk province of Iraqi Kurdistan. Moises Saman / Magnum Photos

The Hamadayet border crossing, where refugees from Ethiopia cross a river into Sudan. New arrivals take whatever belongings they can carry with them. Some have their livestock but others left with nothing. Jason Rizzo / MSF