Four sailors badly burned and three missing in latest ship attack off Yemen

Three crew members are missing from the Barbados-flagged bulk carrier True Confidence and four others have sustained serious burns after the vessel was damaged off Yemen, a shipping source said on Wednesday.

A statement from the owners said the bulk carrier was drifting in the sea with a fire burning on-board, but no information was available on the status of 20 crew members and three armed guards on-board.

But a shipping source who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity said the vessel appeared to have been abandoned, with three sailors missing, and four others “badly burned”.

Since November, Yemen's Houthi rebels have repeatedly targeted ships in the Red Sea and surrounding waters over the Israel-Gaza war.

The True Confidence is owned by Liberian-registered company True Confidence Shipping and operated by the Greece-based Third January Maritime, the statement said.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reported earlier in the day that a merchant vessel had been damaged in an attack south of Yemen and coalition forces were supporting it. It did not name the vessel in its initial report.

A Barbados-flagged ship was hailed by an entity calling itself the “Yemeni Navy” and ordered to alter course, British security firm Ambrey reported separately.

“Ambrey observed an Indian Navy military vessel drifting in the vicinity of the last known position of the affected vessel … Further reports stated that rescue and salvage operations were under way,” it said, adding that some crew members had been transferred into lifeboats.

The incident took place approximately 57 nautical miles south-west of the port of Aden in southern Yemen, it said.

Despite several waves of US and UK air strikes on sites in Yemen, Houthi rebels have remained capable of launching significant attacks.

Last month the group attacked a cargo ship carrying fertiliser, the Rubymar, which sank on Saturday after drifting for several days.

The Houthis have also downed an American drone worth tens of millions of dollars, among other attacks.

Meanwhile, a separate Houthi attack on Tuesday apparently targeted the USS Carney, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer that has been involved in the American campaign against the rebels

The Houthi attack on the Carney involved bomb-carrying drones and one anti-ship ballistic missile, the US military's Central Command said.

The US later launched an air strike, destroying three anti-ship missiles and three bomb-carrying drone boats, said Centcom.

Brig Gen Yahya Saree, a Houthi military spokesperson, acknowledged its attack, but claimed its forces targeted two American warships, without elaborating.

The Houthis “will not stop until the aggression is stopped and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted”, he said.

Brig Gen Saree did not acknowledge the later US air strikes.

The Houthis have not offered an assessment of the damage they have suffered in the US-led strikes that began in January, beyond saying that at least 22 of their fighters have been killed.

