Red Sea attacks: US military shoots down drones and missiles fired from Yemen

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Three drones and a missile fired towards a destroyer in the Red Sea were shot down by US forces after Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels attacked two of Washington's warships.

The US Central Command confirmed it had shot down three anti-ship missiles and three naval drones in the Red Sea on Tuesday.

“Forces shot down one anti-ship ballistic missile and three one-way attack unmanned aerial systems launched from Iranian-backed Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen towards USS Carney (DDG 64) in the Red Sea,” the US Central Command said.

Red Sea Update



On March 5, between the hours of 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces shot down one anti-ship ballistic missile and three one-way attack unmanned aerial systems launched from Iranian-backed Houthi controlled areas of Yemen toward… pic.twitter.com/MtzCKu9YlA — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 5, 2024

There were no injuries or damage to the ship reported.

For months, the Houthis have been conducting attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea in retaliation to Israel's war in Gaza.

US and British forces have struck sites connected to the Houthi rebels in a bid to stop strikes on ships in the international trade routes.

The US Central Command said it carried out these actions to “protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels”.

On Tuesday, the Houthis said their forces had attacked two destroyers in the Red Sea “with a number of naval missiles and drones”, military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

Mr Saree said the group “will not stop until the aggression stops and the siege imposed on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted”.

The US has designated the Houthis as a 'specially designated global terrorist group'.