Stranded ship hit by Houthis has 21,000 tonnes of 'dangerous' fertiliser aboard

A cargo ship badly damaged by a Houthi strike this month remains out of action and anchored in the Red Sea while carrying tens of thousands of tonnes of fertiliser, the owner of the company operating the ship said on Monday.

The MV Rubymar – a Belize-flagged, UK-owned, Lebanese-operated bulk carrier – remains mostly afloat but the engine room and one of the holds have become submerged, according to Roy Khoury, head of the Athens-based Blue Fleet Group which runs the ship.

The Houthi strike caused a “small fuel leakage” which will now repaired by a work ship, he added.

Satellite images of the stricken vessel show a fuel spillage stretching for about 30km from the ship, which was struck by two Houthi missiles on February 18.

The 24-member crew, from Syria, Egypt, India and the Philippines, have been evacuated via Djibouti.

Authorities at the Djibouti port warned the fertiliser on board was "very dangerous."

Djibouti Ports & Free Zones Authority said the vessel had a load of 22,000 tonnes of fertiliser and was now abandoned in Bab Al Mandeb.

Today, the Djibouti Port Authority successfully coordinated the safe repatriation of crew members from the Rubymar vessel, the Belize flag, last port Khor Fakkan (U.A. E) and destinated to Belarus. On Feb 18th , the Rubymar was attacked in the southern Red Sea at 10:45 pm,… pic.twitter.com/qMQlrNzxKx — Djibouti Ports & Free Zones Authority (@dpfza) February 19, 2024

The Blue Fleet Group also has an office in Beirut, which was ravaged by a massive explosion in August 2020 after 2,750 tonnes of the fertiliser ammonium nitrate caught fire.

The Rubymar is carrying 22,000 tonnes of fertiliser. The ship was heading for Bulgaria when it was struck by Yemen’s Houthis, who have been attacking shipping in the Red Sea since November in a campaign they say is aimed at disrupting global trade to pressure Israel to withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

Plans for the MV Rubymar to be towed to Djibouti or the Yemeni city of Aden were foiled when both ports refused to allow the ship to dock.

"We are contracting a tug boat to come alongside and tow the vessel to a safe port,” Mr Khoury told The National via email.

“The problem is that neither Djibouti nor Aden port authorities are accepting the vessel,” he added. "No idea why Aden is refusing the ship. Same applies to Djibouti.

It will cost about $1 million to tow the vessel to Jeddah, Mr Khoury said.

He did not confirm whether the Saudi port had accepted the partially sunken ship.

Alan Coleman, owner of Aalmar Surveys Group, which specialises in maritime services including ship inspection and has worked on salvage operations, said the vessel's fate could depend on its level of insurance and the risk appetite of potential salvagers.

"It depends if the vessel has P&I [protection and indemnity insurance] and is worth the risk/reward of salvage to any salvage company," he said. "If not insured, I would say that it will stay where it is and pollute and possibly sink in that location if in international water. If in flag state territorial waters, it is then up to that country how it wants to deal with it."

Protection and indemnity insurance covers outlying risks to vessels and their cargo, such as acts of war.

A statement from Centcom, the US military headquarters in the Middle East, condemned the Houthis’ “unprovoked and reckless attack” and warned tens of thousands of tonnes of fertiliser could “spill into the Red Sea and worsen this environmental disaster.”

The US is the head of an international naval coalition formed with the purpose of retaliating against Houthi strikes on ships in the Red Sea.

Despite the formation of the coalition and several rounds of joint US-UK air strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, the Iran-backed group has continued its campaign against ships in the Red Sea.