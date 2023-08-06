Saudi Arabia moderates talks to restore peace between Ukraine and Russia

Saudi Arabia concluded the second meeting of diplomatic advisers on national security to find a negotiated settlement to the Ukraine war on Sunday.

Leaders from foreign ministries of the some of the world's most powerful countries, including the US, China and India, met in Jeddah.

The meeting was attended by national security advisers from 40 countries, much larger than a previous meeting held in Copenhagen.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace formula was scrutinised and talks about a fair international order took place.

Moscow on Sunday said the weekend talks in Saudi Arabia were a "doomed western attempt to align the Global South" behind Kyiv.

International delegations had arrived in Jeddah on Saturday to attend the summit.

NSA Ajit Doval arrives in Jeddah, #SaudiArabia to attend the meeting of national security advisors.



The meeting will be aim to put forward the resolution to embolden the peace talks for Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/XvRLmTDuvu — Indian Aerospace Defence News - IADN (@NewsIADN) August 5, 2023

About 40 countries attended the two-day summit. While Ukraine participated, Russia, which invaded its neighbour in February 2022, was excluded.

Before the meeting, the kingdom said it was looking forward to strengthening dialogue and co-operation through the exchange of views, co-ordination and discussion at the international level.

Ukraine said it hoped the talks would be a stepping stone towards a peace summit later this year, where world leaders will find solutions to help end the war.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said his country was willing to work with the international community “to continue to play a constructive role in promoting a political solution to the crisis”.

The last international meeting on Ukraine was held in June in the Danish capital Copenhagen.

Mr Salman Al Ansari, a Saudi geopolitical researcher, told The National Saudi Arabia was emerging as a key player in regional and international peace building.

“I'm honestly optimistic about the summit, it will be a big success compared to the Copenhagen one two months ago," he said before the meeting. "And in the spirit of realism, I don't expect an immediate breakthrough, but it will most probably pave the way for a comprehensive peace plan."

On Saturday, Mr Zelenskyy said the meeting represented "different continents, different political approaches to world affairs. But all are united by the priority of international law,” he added.