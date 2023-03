Expand Autoplay

Obaid bin Subaih Al Falasi, right, owner of the camels at the Arabian Desert Camel Riding Centre for women, with first-placed Judy Richards of New Zealand, centre, runner-up Jana Schmiedel from Germany, third right, and third placed Coralie Viroulaud from France, third left, after the final of the Female Camel Racing Series C1 Championship season 2022-2023 at Al Marmoom Camel Racing Track in Dubai. The race is hosted by the ADCRC, which was founded by Linda Krockenberger of Germany. Photo: EPA