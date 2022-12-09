Ruler of Fujairah leads UAE delegation to GCC summit in Riyadh

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, is leading the UAE delegation to the annual summit of the Gulf Co-operation Council in Riyadh, which begins on Friday .

He will also attend the inaugural GCC-China and Arab-China summits, also taking place in the Saudi capital, state news agency Wam reported.

China's President Xi Jinping is in Saudi Arabia on a state visit and will attend the summits.

Saudi Arabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Mr Xi signed agreements harmonising the kingdom's Vision 2030 plan and China's Belt and Road Initiative on Thursday, the second day of the Chinese leader's visit to the kingdom.

"King Salman and I are leading bilateral relations to achieve great development and have strongly contributed to the promotion of peace, stability, prosperity and development in the region," Mr Xi said.

Saudi Arabia said it had invited Mr Xi as part of efforts "to strengthen the historical relations and distinguished strategic partnership that unifies the kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the People's Republic of China".

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman with China's President Xi Jinping in Riyadh, on Thursday. Saudi Press Agency

Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al Jubeir said meetings between the leaders were only "natural" with China being Saudi Arabia's biggest trading partner.

The milestone Arab-China and GCC-China summits are expected to bolster economic ties between the countries.

Mr Xi's visit to the kingdom is only his third overseas trip since the Covid-19 outbreak.