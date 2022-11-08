Reem Emirates Saudi wins contract to build facade and roof shell of new Saudi airport

Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Global has appointed UAE-based Reem Emirates Saudi company to construct the facade and roof shell of buildings at the Red Sea International (RSI) airport.

The airport will be fully powered by renewable energy and the cost of operations and general maintenance is expected to be one billion Saudi riyals ($266.3m).

Red Sea International is designed to have shaded areas and natural ventilation that minimises its reliance on air conditioning.

It will have five mini terminals that will cut energy use by shutting down certain areas during periods of slow activity.

“Aesthetically it takes inspiration from the forms of the surrounding desert, the green oasis and the sea,” said Red Sea Global group chief executive John Pagano.

“The roof shell, which Reem Emirates Saudi will deliver, typifies this, with dune-like pods radiating out from the centre.”

Reem Emirates Saudi will adopt energy-efficient and environmentally friendly solutions throughout the design of its facade, as well as in structural engineering, manufacturing and installation, all aligned with Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certifications.

Reem Emirates company is known for providing energy efficient and environment friendly facade solutions to the construction industry in the region.

Red Sea International will be the first and only airport in the region with water aerodromes, areas of open water that can be used by seaplanes to land and take-off.

It will also be able to service hydrogen-powered seaplanes.

Red Sea Global recently announced that Irish company data International would run the airport in an agreement worth close to 1bn riyals.

The Irish company will provide services to streamline the integration of green technology and waste and resource management, in line with sustainability, safety and security requirements.

Red Sea Global and the Irish company are working together to attain the Airport Carbon Accreditation Programme certification offered by Airports Council International Europe.

They intend to achieve the highest standard, Level 4+, which will help Red Sea International to become the first new airport to do so before operations begin.