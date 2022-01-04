Kuwait's new cabinet swears constitutional oath in front of National Assembly

Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Sabah and members of his new government performed the constitutional oath before the country’s National Assembly on Tuesday.

Article 91 of the Kuwaiti constitution requires members of the government who are not members of parliament to take the constitutional oath in a session of the National Assembly, according to the Kuwait News Agency (Kuna).

Last week, members of the new Kuwaiti government were sworn in before Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah at the Bayan Palace, a day after the crown prince issued a decree to form the new cabinet headed by Sheikh Sabah.

Sheikh Sabah was reappointed last month to form a new government following the resignation of his previous cabinet after a political stand-off with the Kuwaiti parliament.

Also reappointed as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil is Mohammed Abdul Latif Al Fares, who has announced an oil production target for the ministry of 3.5 million barrels per day by 2025, up from the current 2.6m bpd production average.

Who is in Kuwait's new cabinet?

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence: Hamad Jaber Al Ali Al Sabah

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior: Ahmad Mansour Al Ahmad Al Sabah

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil, and Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy: Dr Mohammed Abdul Latif Al Fares

Minister of Awqaf (Endowment) and Islamic Affairs: Issa Ahmad Al Kandari

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs: Dr Ahmad Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah

Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Communication and Information Technology: Dr Rana Abdullah Al Fares

Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research: Dr Ali Fahad Al Mudhaf

Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Nazaha (Integrity) Enhancement: Justice Jamal Hadhel Al Jalwai

Minister of Information and Minister of Culture: Dr Hamad Ahmad Rouhaddeen

Minister of Health: Dr Khaled Mhawes Al Saeed

Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment: Abdulwahab Mohammed Al Rushaid

Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Youth Affairs: Ali Hussein Al Mousa

Minister of Commerce and Industry: Fahad Mutlaq Al Shurai'an

Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development: Mubarak Zaid Al Mutairi

Minister of State for Housing Affairs and Urban Development: Mubarak Zaid Al Mutairi

Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs: Mohammad Obaid Al Rajhi