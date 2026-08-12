Du and Khalifa University 6G trials bolster UAE role in 'shaping the future'

UAE-based telecoms company du and Khalifa University have conducted field trials for 6G, which they say validate the country's push to be a hub for innovation.

During testing conducted on “live macro infrastructure” in Mohamed Bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi, outdoor coverage of up to 500 metres and peak downlink speeds approaching 1.5 gigabits per second were achieved, a paper published by the company and the university said.

Sixth-generation technology, or 6G, will offer faster speeds and data transfers for users of smartphones, tablets, laptops and other devices.

The report said the trials are among the first in the region to “validate upper-mid-band spectrum performance at scale”.

“Through this partnership with du, Khalifa University is translating world-class research into practical solutions that help shape the future of intelligent telecommunications,” said Khalifa University president Ebrahim Al Hajri.

He added that by combining Khalifa University's scientific expertise with real-world deployment through du, the university was able to strengthen “the UAE's position as a global hub for innovation, advanced technology and knowledge-driven economic growth”.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Du chief executive, praised the report and said it reinforced the company's conviction to push the envelope of telecoms systems.

Du telecoms and data infrastructure seen in UAE. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: Du telecoms and data infrastructure seen in UAE. Antonie Rob…

“Networks must evolve from infrastructure that connects, to infrastructure that understands the needs of our customers and the wider economy,” he said.

“Our upper 6GHz field results show that this future is not theoretical. It is being built today, on our existing network, and positions du to lead the region's transition towards AI-native, autonomous telecom infrastructure.”

In the report, du and Khalifa University explain how telecoms providers can and should evolve their networks against the backdrop of so many artificial intelligence developments.

“It will not simply deliver faster connectivity, it will integrate communication, computing, data, sensing, and AI into a unified infrastructure of intelligence,” it reads.

“The network continuously learns from real-time data, anticipates demand and risk, optimises resources before problems occur, and delivers services according to customer intent and business outcomes.”

Samsung, one of the world's largest manufacturers of smartphones, previously predicted widespread adoption 6G networks by 2030, with “completion of standards and early commercialisation by 2028".

Ebrahim Al Hajri, Khalifa University president, said the university's partnership with Du was helping to expedite 6G research. Photo: Khalifa University Show caption: Ebrahim Al Hajri, Khalifa University president, said the uni…

New generations of wireless technology emerge about every decade. Research on 6G technology began in 2020 and field tests are viewed as crucial for making the technology a reality.

Though every country's wireless adoption is different, the US, which has generally set industry standards, started to adopt 3G in 2002, 4G in 2010 and 5G in 2019.

The UAE has been working to become a leader in the push to develop 6G in recent years. In 2024, the country's Telecommunications and Digital Regulatory Authority announced plans to allocate 600MHz and 6GHz bands, a move that helped to accelerate the development of 6G services in the Arab world's second-largest economy.