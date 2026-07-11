Meta forced to pull Muse AI image tool amid backlash over privacy

Meta Platforms has scrapped a new artificial intelligence tool for images just days after it was launched following a widespread backlash over privacy concerns.

The botched feature, called Muse Image, was the company’s first image generation model from its Superintelligence Labs and integrated into Meta AI. It was described as an easy way to “turn ideas into high-quality visuals”.

But users pointed out that Muse was being automatically linked to their Instagram accounts, without consent, and unaware that the pictures on their handles could be used by Muse without their knowledge.

That prompted a clamour for providing a consent option before Muse is integrated into accounts. SAG-Aftra, the union representing Hollywood actors and other media professionals, called for opting out as an option.

To opt out, users have to tap on the settings icon in the upper-right corner of the app, scroll down and select “sharing and reuse”, and then proceed to turn off the option that allows “people to create with and reuse your content”.

The backlash forced California-based Meta – which launched Muse on Tuesday – to pull the plug on Friday, admitting it "missed the mark".

"Our intent was to provide a useful creative tool and to give people control over whether their public content could be referenced in this way," Meta said.

It is unclear whether Meta will bring Muse back at some point in the future, or if the move is permanent.

"We’ve heard the feedback ... so it’s no longer available."

The Muse debacle is the latest in a list of setbacks for technology companies that have tried to leverage AI and bring it to more users.

But while these companies have repeatedly guaranteed privacy and security, having social media accounts automatically linked to a new service goes against the grain, risking sharing user data without consent.

Users and critics have long been concerned about that tactic within a company of Meta's scale; its Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms alone have a combined active user base of about 9 billion – more than the planet's population.

Muse is the latest in a long list of headaches for Meta: in February, the tech giant had to face battles in courtrooms across the US after being accused of not doing enough to protect children from exploitation and trafficking on its platforms.

New AI features have also contributed to so-called AI slop, low-quality and senseless content that has flooded the internet thanks to the ease of its creation using AI tools.

And, crucially, making accounts public can open it up to scammers and cyber criminals.

Paathik Muni, a managing partner at Mumbai-based Adrey Consultancy, noted that tech services without consent raise crucial questions, such as how copyright and identity rights apply "in a world where AI can generate someone else's likeness".

"What if I told you that AI could simply be given your social media handle and use the images and style from your public profile to create new images that resemble you? Not by stealing your photos, but by capturing your likeness and generating entirely new ones," he said.