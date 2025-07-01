Increased GPS spoofing sparks interest in alternative navigation technology

One of the side effects of the hostilities between Israel and Iran has been the increased inaccuracies of navigation systems relied on by ships and, to a lesser extent, smartphone users in the Middle East.

Most experts say those inaccuracies are probably the result of Global Positioning Satellite spoofing, known as GPS jamming.

Israel, Iran, proxy groups, or all of the above might be to blame.

Incorrect GPS locations and automatic switches to Iran's time zone have plagued many throughout the Middle East. Photo: GPSJam.org

Companies trying to protect their own interests might also be a contributing factor.

Regardless, GPS jamming can be used offensively or defensively, and is often implemented by militaries to disrupt signals sent by navigation and location-based systems to gain a strategic advantage, avoid missiles or confuse the enemy.

According to Jack Hidary, chief executive at SandboxAQ, a developer of products involving quantum technology and artificial intelligence, the very things that make GPS so accessible are the same things that make it so vulnerable.

"It’s a publicly registered and publicly available frequency that is widely accessible," he said, explaining that those attributes make GPS easily adaptable to various devices, operating systems and vast technology standards. "That also means that it's brittle by design," Mr Hidary added.

A quick internet search shows how vulnerable GPS can be, with a plethora of devices available to just about anyone who wants them ranging from $130 to $2,000.

It doesn't take much effort to find a vast array of GPS jamming devices ranging from $200 to $2,000 online. Photo: TheSignalJammer.com

That sort of easy access, combined with hostilities and geopolitical tension, have caused GPS headaches for shipping and even air.

Amid the conflict between Israel and Iran, according to maritime insights and data provider Windward, about "970 ships per day" experienced GPS jamming in the Arabian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz.

All that jamming can cause delays and be costly and, in turn, many companies are now looking into alternatives to GPS, with technology firms actively researching what works best.

GPS alternatives?

Over at SandboxAQ, Mr Hidary said the company is attracting a lot of interest in its proprietary AQNav technology from companies looking for reliable alternatives to GPS.

He described AQNav as having three main components, a quantum sensor that picks up the magnetic field of the Earth, a graphics processing unit (GPU) and special AI software.

Though it might seem complex at first, he said AQNav is rooted in and inspired by nature. “Birds use it, literally," he explained, referring to the Earth's magnetic field and how its used by animals.

"Billions of birds use it every day to go and do their business of migrating up and down this planet, and whales are using it too."

Each square metre of Earth, Mr Hidary said, has a unique fingerprint that corresponds with Earth's magnetic field, and he said SandboxAQ's technology is able to make the most of that existing data.

Perhaps most importantly is that it depends on far fewer elements, unlike GPS, Mr Hidary said. "It does not connect to a satellite, it does not connect to the cloud, it does not connect to the internet," he said. "Therefore there’s no way to hack it."

AQNav is SandboxAQ’s dual-use magnetic navigation system for assured positioning, navigation and timing. Photo: SandboxAQ

A number of companies are working on GPS alternatives. Some are experimenting with the use of low-Earth-orbit satellites, while others have pursued something called cellular network positioning, with mixed results.

Nonetheless, the pursuit of more secure and therefore less fragile navigation systems is likely to continue, with interest at an all-time high due to geopolitical tension and GPS spoofing.

In June, The European Union Aviation Safety Agency and the International Air Transport Association tentatively agreed to a comprehensive plan that would address GPS jamming.

GPS jamming caused ships’ automatic identification system signals to erroneously show them on land in Iran as they crossed the Strait of Hormuz. Photo: Windward Maritime AI Platform

Some parts of the plan involve tightening export controls on GPS jamming devices, as well as maintaining back-up systems to create a "minimum operational network of traditional navigation aids".

Tech experts and entrepreneurs like Mr Hidary say the pursuit of more navigation options and the improvement of GPS could pay big dividends for everyone.

"We all depend on reliable transport, either for ourselves travelling and/or for cargo to come in, and inherently we're all dependent on a strong navigation system to make that happen," he said.

