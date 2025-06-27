A rendition of the plan for one of the UK's largest sustainable AI data centres. Apatura
Sign of the times as Scottish former steelworks to become AI data centre

New lease of life for Ravenscraig, which ended steel production in 1992

The National

June 27, 2025

Plans have been unveiled to transform a former steelworks into one of the UK’s largest sustainable AI data centres, with the developer saying it will create thousands of jobs and billions of pounds of inward investment.

The proposals would see a data centre and battery energy storage centre built on the site of the former Ravenscraig steelworks in Motherwell, which closed in 1992.

Renewable energy developer Apatura, which is behind the plans, said the centre would “harness Scotland’s growing supply of renewables” – including “constrained” – or surplus – wind and solar energy that would otherwise go to waste.

Once it is up and running, Apatura said the £3.9 billion centre will support 2,399 long-term jobs and contribute an additional 0.4 per cent to Scotland’s annual GDP.

The former British Steel works at Ravenscraig in Motherwell being demolished by controlled explosion in 1992. Getty images
The former British Steel works at Ravenscraig in Motherwell being demolished by controlled explosion in 1992. Getty images

The developer added that the construction phase alone would deliver a one-off £1.2 billion boost to the economy and support “16,000 job years” across Scotland.

Apatura has also put the site forward as a candidate in the UK Government’s AI Growth Zone initiative, which aims to support AI-enabled data centres by improving access to power and providing planning assistance.

“This proposal plays strongly to Scotland’s strengths – in green energy, in AI, in education and in skills – and would complement the country’s significant capabilities in big data and research," said Apatura’s chief executive, Giles Hanglin.

“We’ve secured the land and grid, and we’re already working closely with relevant organisations locally and nationally to make sure the benefits are widely felt.

“If we were selected as an AI Growth Zone it would be a significant endorsement of our ambition to make Scotland a powerhouse of green, AI-enabled digital infrastructure – starting with Ravenscraig and extending across the central belt.”

The proposed project is one of five AI-ready sites Apatura is development across Scotland’s central belt, backed, the company said, by more than 1.6 gigawatts of “confirmed” grid connections.

The developer added that, by making use of surplus renewable energy, the sites would play a “vital role” in reducing constrained energy payments, which are paid to energy suppliers to reduce output when it exceeds grid capacity.

Apature said constrained energy payments cost £1 billion last year and are forecast to rise to £3 billion by 2030.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Ravenscraig to be at the forefront of green data centres which will transform Scotland’s renewable power capabilities," said Russell Wilkie, director of Ravenscraig.

“With grid connections in place, land secured, and a delivery team aligned, we have a fully viable site within the Ravenscraig master plan to meet the UK’s AI infrastructure needs.

“This multibillion pound investment project is a platform for national progress, combining energy, digital infrastructure, and regional innovation to create tangible economic and social benefits for Scotland and for the wider UK economy.”

Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke MP Pamela Nash described the plans as “the kind of joined-up thinking and forward-looking delivery the UK needs”.

“Ravenscraig stands ready for the next chapter, a world-class digital and AI hub powered by Scotland’s renewable strength, creating thousands of local jobs during construction, driving billions in economic value, and transforming post-industrial land into the beating heart of a green, future-ready economy,” she said.

“It’s not just about building infrastructure, it’s about rebuilding prosperity, restoring pride, and delivering a new era of sustainable industry. I look forward to seeing Ravenscraig lead the way.”

Updated: June 27, 2025, 8:33 AM
