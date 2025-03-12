Etihad-Sat, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre's first synthetic aperture radar satellite. Photo: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed / X
Etihad-Sat: Launch of latest radar satellite to boost UAE’s Earth observation capabilities

Lift-off of the country's latest satellite is scheduled for March 15 aboard a SpaceX rocket

Sarwat Nasir
March 12, 2025