Why is Apple suing OpenAI?

Apple has filed a lawsuit against AI giant ChatGPT, alleging a misappropriation of trade secrets.

According to a lawsuit filed in federal court in California on Friday, the iPhone maker is seeking an injunction against OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT.

The lawsuit lists Chang Liu and Tang Yew Tan, both former Apple employees who now work for OpenAI, as plaintiffs.

Mr Tan is OpenAI's chief hardware officer and Mr Liu is a technical staff member at the company, according to their LinkedIn profiles. Mr Liu's LinkedIn profile indicates that he worked at Apple as an iPhone electrical engineer for about eight years before departing for OpenAI.

"After leaving Apple, Mr Liu failed to return an Apple-issued work laptop that he had previously authenticated to Apple’s network," Apple's legal complaint reads.

"While employed by OpenAI, Mr Liu also exploited a rare, previously unknown authentication bug to access Apple’s shared network folders."

The charging document filed against OpenAI by Apple doesn't mince words. Info

OpenAI did not immediately respond to The National's requests for comment.

The company, led by chief executive Sam Altman, has plans to make a hardware device on which its AI technology would run.

OpenAI last year announced that Apple's former chief designer, Jony Ive, would be merging his company, io, with OpenAi as it worked on a hardware product.

The court docket database lists Weil, Gotshal and Manges as the law firm representing Apple.