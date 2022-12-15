India's Lionel Messi devotees: 'We would win a fanball World Cup'

For diehard Indian football fans, there is little doubt which star forward will lift the World Cup at the end of Sunday's final between France and Argentina.

Supporters across the South Asian country were jubilant when Lionel Messi inspired his side to a win over Croatia in the first semi-final.

And with Kylian Mbappe's France joining Argentina in Sunday's decider, devotees of the little Argentine are upbeat about the prospects of their favourite star lifting the title.

The Latin American nation’s win was celebrated with midnight street celebrations in southern Kerala state where huge cut-outs of the football stars have cropped up since the beginning of the global tournament in Qatar.

Anand Mahindra, an Indian businessman, shared a video of a huge gathering of fans celebrating the win over Croatia as fans waved Argentine flags.

Fans of Argentina are celebrating. (Brazilian fans in the crowd too,but obviously they’re not too happy) The interesting thing is that these fans are in India. We may not have shown our merit in Football yet, but if there was a World Cup for ‘Fanball’ we would be in the running… pic.twitter.com/XjVhBHqgpw — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 14, 2022

“We may not have shown our merit in football yet, but if there was a World Cup for ‘fanball’ we would be in the running,” Mr Mahindra tweeted.

India, ranked106 by Fifa, did not qualify for the tournament, but that has not dampened the mood of millions of football fans in the cricket-crazy nation.

Scores of football fans have been making headlines in West Bengal and Kerala state for rallying on streets and making life-size cut-outs of the football stars, with the Argentine team enjoying a huge following.

Read more Lionel Messi says final will be his last World Cup game for Argentina

Fans in Kolkata — a city twice visited by Diego Maradona — in West Bengal poured on to the streets and chanted songs for Messi’s team as soon the game against Croatia had ended.

In Kerala, fans broke into impromptu street celebrations after Messi’s team defeated the Croatians, with fans hailing the footballer for his stellar performance during the match.

Ajay V John, 20, an artist from the state, said he had goosebumps while watching Messi play in the game.

John has drawn a 10.8m by 9m mosaic of Messi’s face on a basketball court at a college campus.

A mosaic of Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi. Photo: Ajay V John

He spent an entire year drawing the chart papers to create his masterpiece using about 1,18,800 squares in red, orange, yellow, black, and blue.

“I got goosebumps watching Messi being at the peak of his powers. That assist was purely out of this world,” John told The National.

Messi’s performance at the semi-finals once again triggered a comparison with his rival Cristiano Ronaldo and the debate on who is the GOAT — the Greatest of All Time.

But die-hard Messi fans like John say the Argentine star has always been the best.

“Regardless of these World Cup results, I've always believed that Messi is clear of Ronaldo — no offence for his legacy though — and this tournament is just a reaffirmation,” John said.

Rizwan MM, 28, also from the state, called him the “greatest of all time” and reiterated John’s views.

“It is clear now Messi is miles ahead of Cristiano,” Mr Rizwan told The National.

“Lionel Messi has always been the greatest. He's got nothing to prove but this tournament will prove it to the many people who ever doubted him,” Mr Rizwan said.

Argentina football fan Shib Shankar Patra adjusts a statue of Lionel Messi beside his tea stall, painted in the team’s colours, in Ichhapur, north of Kolkata. AFP

Anirban Deb, 34, a communications manager in Delhi, said the historic win also proved Messi’s teamwork.

“I think Messi played an important role in holding his side till the last minute of his last World Cup semi-final. His composure, passion, and control over the ball are just phenomenal. Football is a team game, and Messi always supports his team, be it a club or national football team,” Mr Deb said.

Prateek Rathi said that Indians' support for Messi is huge, despite the fact half of them may not know where Argentina is, but know Messi and his legacy.

“Because of his popularity, half of the people know Messi’s name, not Argentina. His performance was up to the mark of a great player … 90 minutes just flew away,” Mr Rathi said.