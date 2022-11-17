Weather to cool slightly for Fifa World Cup opening week

Weather for the first week of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar is expected to cool down from the higher than expected temperatures experienced this week.

Temperatures in the Gulf region are normally below 30°C by mid-November, but have been above that in recent weeks.

After reaching a high of 34°C on Saturday, temperatures in Doha have remained above 30°C this week,

On Thursday and Friday the temperature will reach 32°C according to Accuweather, dropping to 29°C on Saturday, when there is expected to be increased cloud cover and winds picking up in the afternoon.

On Sunday, the weather is forecast to reach a high of 29°C, with winds increasing to 26km/h.

When the World Cup kicks off at 8pm, with hosts Qatar's match against Ecuador, it is expected to be about 24°C, with humidity of 63 per cent.

Looking ahead to next week, Monday will be breezy and pleasant, with temperatures reaching 26°C and a low of 18°C.

Temperatures for England's opening match against Iran are expected to be 26°C at kick-off, dropping to 24°C by full-time, according to Weather.com.

For Wales's first game against the USA, which kicks off at 11pm local time, temperatures will have dropped to 23°C.

There will be a further drop in temperatures on Tuesday, with a high of 24°C, dropping to 20°C at night.

Saudi Arabia open their campaign against Argentina at 2pm on Tuesday, and temperatures are expected to be 28°C.

By the time France kick-off against Australia at 11pm, the temperature will have dropped to 24°C.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will see the mercury rise to 27°C, with Accuweather giving a 'real feel' temperature of 30°C. The temperatures will stay relatively high at 23°C at night.

Next Saturday, the daytime temperature will drop back to 26°C, with a night-time low of 18°C expected.