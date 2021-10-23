Coronavirus: UAE records 84 new cases, 119 recoveries

Cases under 100 for the third day running

Neil Halligan
Oct 23, 2021

The UAE reported 84 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, following an additional 299,806 tests.

A further 119 recoveries were recorded along with one more death.

The country has recorded 739,190 cases, 733,127 recoveries and 2,129 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29 last year.

Daily infections continue to steadily decline due to nationwide test and trace protocols, safety measures and a high vaccination rate.

A national vaccine and booster campaign continues, with more than 86 per cent of the population now double vaccinated.

Meanwhile, trial results have found that having a third or “booster” dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is more than 95 per cent effective at preventing disease.

The clinical trial findings, released by the two companies that developed the shot, are described as the first efficacy results from a “randomised, controlled Covid-19 vaccine booster trial”.

Updated: October 23rd 2021, 10:19 AM
CovidCovid 19 VaccineCoronavirusPandemics
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Coronavirus: UAE records 84 new cases, 119 recoveries
An image that illustrates this article UK accused of ‘poor oversight’ as travellers face new test difficulties
An image that illustrates this article UK scientists probe Delta subvariant as more than 49,000 new Covid cases reported
An image that illustrates this article Coronavirus: UAE records 88 new cases