Coronavirus: UAE records 84 new cases, 119 recoveries

The UAE reported 84 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, following an additional 299,806 tests.

A further 119 recoveries were recorded along with one more death.

The country has recorded 739,190 cases, 733,127 recoveries and 2,129 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29 last year.

Daily infections continue to steadily decline due to nationwide test and trace protocols, safety measures and a high vaccination rate.

A national vaccine and booster campaign continues, with more than 86 per cent of the population now double vaccinated.

Meanwhile, trial results have found that having a third or “booster” dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is more than 95 per cent effective at preventing disease.

The clinical trial findings, released by the two companies that developed the shot, are described as the first efficacy results from a “randomised, controlled Covid-19 vaccine booster trial”.