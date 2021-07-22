UK couples told to scrap wedding if 'pinged' the night before

Couples getting married in the UK must self-isolate if they are pinged by the NHS Covid app, they have been told, even if it is on the morning of their wedding.

This would mean the ceremony would have to be cancelled, potentially incurring thousands of pounds in costs.

Questioned on London radio station LBC, home office minister Vicky Atkins acknowledged that it was a "terribly, terribly difficult scenario" but said the guidance is that couples "must stay at home".

The UK is in the grip of a so-called pingdemic, and last week a record 618,903 people in England and Wales were instructed to self-isolate by the NHS Covid app.

The spate of pings his being sparked by increasing Covid case numbers in the UK, with daily infections for more than a week now consistently topping 40,000.

A combination of the highly transmissible Delta variant and the easing of UK restrictions are proving to be a potent pairing for spreading the virus.

Restrictions pertaining to weddings were removed as part of Monday's Freedom Day in the UK, meaning the requirement to limit guest lists to no more than 30 people was abolished.

The wedding industry has been badly hit by the pandemic and its attendant restrictions.

Prospective spouses are not the only people to be affected by the pinging. Supermarkets expressed concern about supply chain shortages as a result of staff having to self-isolate, and many other retail and hospitality businesses are struggling to cope with absences.

The situation led to calls for the app to be either modified or scrapped. One leading epidemiologist believes it is no longer useful.

"People working in the NHS have been told to delete it ... I don't think the app saying someone might have passed [you] by in a supermarket is actually that useful any more," King's College's Prof Tim Spector told Sky News.

"Employers have got to use common sense in this. It seems to be overkill."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is isolating, has urged the public to continue to self-isolate if pinged but confirmed that from August 16 the system would change to contact testing and not contact isolation.

The bio His favourite book - 1984 by George Orwell His favourite quote - 'If you think education is expensive, try ignorance' by Derek Bok, Former President of Harvard Favourite place to travel to - Peloponnese, Southern Greece Favourite movie - The Last Emperor Favourite personality from history - Alexander the Great Role Model - My father, Yiannis Davos

The biog First Job: Abu Dhabi Department of Petroleum in 1974

Current role: Chairperson of Al Maskari Holding since 2008

Career high: Regularly cited on Forbes list of 100 most powerful Arab Businesswomen

Achievement: Helped establish Al Maskari Medical Centre in 1969 in Abu Dhabi’s Western Region

Future plan: Will now concentrate on her charitable work

Stuck in a job without a pay rise? Here's what to do Chris Greaves, the managing director of Hays Gulf Region, says those without a pay rise for an extended period must start asking questions – both of themselves and their employer. “First, are they happy with that or do they want more?” he says. “Job-seeking is a time-consuming, frustrating and long-winded affair so are they prepared to put themselves through that rigmarole? Before they consider that, they must ask their employer what is happening.” Most employees bring up pay rise queries at their annual performance appraisal and find out what the company has in store for them from a career perspective. Those with no formal appraisal system, Mr Greaves says, should ask HR or their line manager for an assessment. “You want to find out how they value your contribution and where your job could go,” he says. “You’ve got to be brave enough to ask some questions and if you don’t like the answers then you have to develop a strategy or change jobs if you are prepared to go through the job-seeking process.” For those that do reach the salary negotiation with their current employer, Mr Greaves says there is no point in asking for less than 5 per cent. “However, this can only really have any chance of success if you can identify where you add value to the business (preferably you can put a monetary value on it), or you can point to a sustained contribution above the call of duty or to other achievements you think your employer will value.”

The most expensive investment mistake you will ever make When is the best time to start saving in a pension? The answer is simple – at the earliest possible moment. The first pound, euro, dollar or dirham you invest is the most valuable, as it has so much longer to grow in value. If you start in your twenties, it could be invested for 40 years or more, which means you have decades for compound interest to work its magic. “You get growth upon growth upon growth, followed by more growth. The earlier you start the process, the more it will all roll up,” says Chris Davies, chartered financial planner at The Fry Group in Dubai. This table shows how much you would have in your pension at age 65, depending on when you start and how much you pay in (it assumes your investments grow 7 per cent a year after charges and you have no other savings). Age $250 a month $500 a month $1,000 a month 25 $640,829 $1,281,657 $2,563,315 35 $303,219 $606,439 $1,212,877 45 $131,596 $263,191 $526,382 55 $44,351 $88,702 $177,403

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

RESULTS 6.30pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 – Group 1 (PA) $49,000 (Dirt) 1,900m Winner RB Frynchh Dude, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 7.05pm Al Bastakiya Trial – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (D) 1,900m Winner El Patriota, Vagner Leal, Antonio Cintra 7.40pm Zabeel Turf – Listed (TB) $88,000 (Turf) 2,000m Winner Ya Hayati, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm Cape Verdi – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,600m Winner Althiqa, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm UAE 1000 Guineas – Listed (TB) $125,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Soft Whisper, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (T) 1,600m Winner Bedouin’s Story, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

