Chart of the Week: Environmental cost of Gaza war

The environmental impact of Israel's conflict with Gaza has never been seen before. The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) estimates that it would take more than 15 years to clear the debris in Gaza caused by Israel's almost daily air strikes and shelling since October 7, 2023. According to two recent analyses from the UN Satellite Centre (UNSOAT), an estimated 227,591 housing units and 68 per cent of the enclave's road network have been damaged or destroyed. Additional recent analysis from UNSOAT reported that 90 per cent of all buildings along Gaza's eastern border with Israel had been destroyed or damaged. The destruction of buildings and roads created 42 million tonnes or more of debris by July this year. This is 14 times more than the total debris from all previous conflicts in Gaza since 2008 put together, the United Nations Environment Programme said. The amount of debris from the conflict in Gaza is more than five times the amount produced during the 2017 ISIS conflict in Mosul, where Iraqi security forces and coalition allies launched a major offensive to retake the city, the UN agency added. The UN warned that debris contains unexploded ordnance, harmful substances, and bodies, all of which pose deadly risks of disease and respiratory illnesses. Additionally, hazardous substances such as asbestos, industrial chemicals, or biological waste could be present in the rubble, contributing to environmental contamination. "Work to remove conflict-related debris, address contamination, and restore water, sanitation and solid waste management systems [in Gaza] must begin as soon as possible, to avoid further and long-lasting damage to the environment and people," the UNEP told <i>The National.</i> For more details, you can read the full article here.