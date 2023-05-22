California, Arizona and Nevada offer major drought deal to use less Colorado River water

Arizona, California and Nevada on Monday proposed a plan to significantly reduce their use of water from the drought-stricken Colorado River over the next three years, a potential breakthrough in a year-long stalemate that pitted western states against one another.

The plan would conserve an additional 3.7 million megalitres of water through 2026, when current guidelines for how the river is shared expire. A megalitre is 1 million litres.

About half the cuts would come by the end of 2024.

This is less than what federal officials said last year would be needed to stave off a crisis for the river amid a years-long drought, but still marks a notable step in drawn-out and difficult negotiations between the three states.

The 2,334-kilometre river provides water to 40 million people in seven states in the US West, parts of Mexico and more than two dozen Native American tribes.

It is responsible for producing hydropower and supplying water to farms that grow most of the nation's winter vegetables.

In exchange for temporarily using less water, cities, irrigation districts and tribes in the three states will receive federal funding, though officials did not say how much money they expected to receive.

The three states – which form the Lower Basin – are entitled to 9.25 million megalitres of water altogether from the river.

California gets the most, based on a century-old water rights priority system. Under the new proposal, the state would give up about 1.9 million mega litres through 2026 – a little more than half of the total.

The Colorado River has been in crisis for years due to a multidecade drought in the West intensified by climate change, rising demand and overuse.

Those pressures have sent water levels at key reservoirs along the river to unprecedented lows, though they have rebounded somewhat thanks to heavy precipitation and deep snowpack this winter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report