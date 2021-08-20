Cryptocurrency exchanges experience tenfold increase in phishing attacks in H1

Cryptocurrency exchanges experienced a tenfold increase in phishing attacks in the first half of the year compared to the prior year period, a new report shows.

The majority of the cryptocurrency attacks were orchestrated through social media, cyber threat intelligence company PhishLabs said in its latest report, though it did not disclose the exact number of attacks.

“We anticipate cryptocurrency businesses will continue to be aggressively targeted by threat actors through social media in future quarters … [it is] due to a majority of their activity and communication taking place through social platforms,” the report said.

In the April-June period, a combination of brand, executive and employee impersonation attacks accounted for over half (54.7 per cent) of all social media attacks in the cryptocurrency sector.

“This activity identifies threat actor attempts at impersonating cryptocurrency businesses to confuse customers and cash in on the sector’s skyrocketing growth,” the report added.

Phishing typically comes in the form of fraudulent emails or pop-up messages that aim to obtain personal information from victims, such as credit card details and sensitive data, including personal identification numbers, usernames and passwords.

Hackers pulled off the biggest cryptocurrency heist yet on August 10, stealing $613 million in digital coins from token-swapping platform Poly Network, only to return $260m worth of tokens less than 24 hours later.

Three site staging methods accounted for all of the phishing attacks on cryptocurrency exchanges. Free hosting solutions (96.5 per cent of attacks), compromised sites (3.4 per cent) and a very small number of sites targeting exchanges abused development tools for staging.

A staging environment, or staging site, is a copy of a live website and allows site owners to test any changes or new features before they are deployed on the live website.

Overall, the number of phishing sites encountered in the first half of 2021 outpaced the prior year period by 22 per cent. PhishLabs said it “anticipates the volume will outpace 2020 as we progress through the year”.

“Bad actors continue to utilise phishing to fleece proprietary information and are developing more sophisticated ways to do so based on growth in areas such as cryptocurrency and sites that use single-sign-on,” founder and chief technology officer of PhishLabs John LaCour said in a statement provided to New York-based online media company Decrypt.

“As the cryptocurrency and digital asset markets mature, so have hackers' approaches to compromising exchanges, asset owners and other parts of the crypto-financial ecosystem,” he added.

Types of policy Term life insurance: this is the cheapest and most-popular form of life cover. You pay a regular monthly premium for a pre-agreed period, typically anything between five and 25 years, or possibly longer. If you die within that time, the policy will pay a cash lump sum, which is typically tax-free even outside the UAE. If you die after the policy ends, you do not get anything in return. There is no cash-in value at any time. Once you stop paying premiums, cover stops. Whole-of-life insurance: as its name suggests, this type of life cover is designed to run for the rest of your life. You pay regular monthly premiums and in return, get a guaranteed cash lump sum whenever you die. As a result, premiums are typically much higher than one term life insurance, although they do not usually increase with age. In some cases, you have to keep up premiums for as long as you live, although there may be a cut-off period, say, at age 80 but it can go as high as 95. There are penalties if you don’t last the course and you may get a lot less than you paid in. Critical illness cover: this pays a cash lump sum if you suffer from a serious illness such as cancer, heart disease or stroke. Some policies cover as many as 50 different illnesses, although cancer triggers by far the most claims. The payout is designed to cover major financial responsibilities such as a mortgage or children’s education fees if you fall ill and are unable to work. It is cost effective to combine it with life insurance, with the policy paying out once if you either die or suffer a serious illness. Income protection: this pays a replacement income if you fall ill and are unable to continue working. On the best policies, this will continue either until you recover, or reach retirement age. Unlike critical illness cover, policies will typically pay out for stress and musculoskeletal problems such as back trouble.

Spare Profile Company name: Spare Started: March 2018 Co-founders: Dalal Alrayes and Saurabh Shah Based: UAE Sector: FinTech Investment: Own savings. Going for first round of fund-raising in March 2019

Other simple ideas for sushi rice dishes Cheat’s nigiri

This is easier to make than sushi rolls. With damp hands, form the cooled rice into small tablet shapes. Place slices of fresh, raw salmon, mackerel or trout (or smoked salmon) lightly touched with wasabi, then press, wasabi side-down, onto the rice. Serve with soy sauce and pickled ginger. Easy omurice

This fusion dish combines Asian fried rice with a western omelette. To make, fry cooked and cooled sushi rice with chopped vegetables such as carrot and onion and lashings of sweet-tangy ketchup, then wrap in a soft egg omelette. Deconstructed sushi salad platter

This makes a great, fuss-free sharing meal. Arrange sushi rice on a platter or board, then fill the space with all your favourite sushi ingredients (edamame beans, cooked prawns or tuna, tempura veggies, pickled ginger and chilli tofu), with a dressing or dipping sauce on the side.

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books

