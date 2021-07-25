Abu Dhabi’s Hub71 picked to endorse tech entrepreneurs for golden visas

Hub71 will review applications from entrepreneurs in sectors such as FinTech, HealthTech, EdTech, e-commerce, artificial intelligence and Big Data. Courtesy Hub71

Technology ecosystem Hub71 has been selected by the Abu Dhabi Residents Office, a division of the emirate's Department of Economic Development, to endorse exceptional technology talent for the Entrepreneur Golden Visa programme in the UAE capital.

Hub 71 will review and evaluate entrepreneurs and issue endorsement letters for the programme based on requirements set by the department and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, or ICA.

Once entrepreneurs obtain a letter of endorsement from Hub71, ADRO and the ICA will handle inquires relating to final visa approval and the issuance of golden visas for entrepreneurs, it said on Sunday.

“We are calling on change makers within our community, locally and globally, with bright ideas and a bold vision to advance sectors of national importance and make a positive difference to our society, embracing the growth opportunities the UAE presents,” said Ibrahim Ajami, interim chief executive at Hub71 and head of ventures and growth at Mubadala Investment Company.

Innovation, entrepreneurship and advanced industries are priorities for the UAE as part of its ambition to create a knowledge-based economy in line with the UAE Centennial Plan 2071, according to Hub71.

Hub71 is a flagship initiative of the Dh50 billion Ghadan 21 economic stimulus programme. It was set up in 2019 by the Abu Dhabi government, Mubadala, the Abu Dhabi Global Market, Microsoft and SoftBank to boost the start-up ecosystem in the capital.

The technology ecosystem has positioned the emirate as an innovation centre and attracted start-ups in sectors that are crucial to the country’s growth, such as agriculture, technology, health care and renewable energy.

More than 15 local, regional and international venture capital funds are based at Hub71, with assets under management worth more than $1.72bn.

The Entrepreneur Golden Visa is valid for five years and allows founders who are foreign nationals and UAE residents to make the Emirates their long-term home amid hopes that they will build and scale up technology and innovative solutions, Hub 71 said.

In addition to the entrepreneurs, spouses, children and up to three executive directors can also be covered under the visa, enabling them to live, work and study in the UAE without a national sponsor.

The technology ecosystem will review applications from founders operating in technology sectors such as FinTech, health and education technology, e-commerce, artificial intelligence and Big Data.

“Abu Dhabi provides entrepreneurs with the infrastructure, resources and support from both the public and private sectors to enable [them] to succeed in a growing market where innovation is central to its long-term future,” said Mr Ajami.

To be eligible for the golden visa, entrepreneurs must own a successful project in the UAE with a minimum value of Dh500,000. Projects must relate to one of the following industries – information and telecoms technology, financial services, health care, tourism, aviation, defence, petrochemicals, education, agriculture and food manufacturing.

For entrepreneurs whose projects are focused on other industries, Hub71 has the authority to endorse their application as an organisation accredited by the Department of Economic Development, said Hub71.

The long-term visa system has been rapidly expanded to a wide range of residents in recent months, from scientists and academics to businesspeople and public figures. Last week, the UAE announced its plan to award 100,000 golden visas to the world's best coders.

EGYPT SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ahmed El Shennawy, Mohamed El Shennawy, Mohamed Abou-Gabal, Mahmoud Abdel Rehem "Genesh"

Defenders: Ahmed Elmohamady, Ahmed Hegazi, Omar Gaber, Ali Gazal, Ayman Ahsraf, Mahmoud Hamdy, Baher Elmohamady, Ahmed Ayman Mansour, Mahmoud Alaa, Ahmed Abou-Elfotouh

Midfielders: Walid Soliman, Abdallah El Said, Mohamed Elneny, Tarek Hamed, Mahmoud “Trezeguet” Hassan, Amr Warda, Nabil Emad

Forwards: Ahmed Ali, Mohamed Salah, Marwan Mohsen, Ahmed "Kouka" Hassan.

Expert advice “Join in with a group like Cycle Safe Dubai or TrainYAS, where you’ll meet like-minded people and always have support on hand.” Stewart Howison, co-founder of Cycle Safe Dubai and owner of Revolution Cycles “When you sweat a lot, you lose a lot of salt and other electrolytes from your body. If your electrolytes drop enough, you will be at risk of cramping. To prevent salt deficiency, simply add an electrolyte mix to your water.” Cornelia Gloor, head of RAK Hospital’s Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Centre “Don’t make the mistake of thinking you can ride as fast or as far during the summer as you do in cooler weather. The heat will make you expend more energy to maintain a speed that might normally be comfortable, so pace yourself when riding during the hotter parts of the day.” Chandrashekar Nandi, physiotherapist at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai



Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

The Transfiguration Director: Michael O’Shea Starring: Eric Ruffin, Chloe Levine Three stars

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

FIXTURES Fixtures for Round 15 (all times UAE) Friday

Inter Milan v AS Roma (11.45pm)

Saturday

Atalanta v Verona (6pm)

Udinese v Napoli (9pm)

Lazio v Juventus (11.45pm)

Sunday

Lecce v Genoa (3.30pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (6pm)

SPAL v Brescia (6pm)

Torino v Fiorentina (6pm)

Sampdoria v Parma (9pm)

Bologna v AC Milan (11.45pm)

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

RESULTS 5pm Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner AF Nashrah, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Mutaqadim, Riccardo Iacopini, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 6pm Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Hameem, Jose Santiago, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 6.30pm Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,600m Winner AF Almomayaz, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7pm Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,800m Winner Dalil Al Carrere, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash. 7.30pm Handicap (TB) Dh70,000 (D) 1,000m Winner Lahmoom, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8pm Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,000m Winner Jayide Al Boraq, Bernardo Pinheiro, Khalifa Al Neyadi.

New Zealand 15 British & Irish Lions 15 New Zealand 15

Tries: Laumape, J Barrett

Conversions: B Barrett

Penalties: B Barrett British & Irish Lions 15

Penalties: Farrell (4), Daly

