Dubai property sales transactions hit 4-year high of Dh10.97bn in April

A villa in Mohammed Bin Rashid City, which accounted for 18.5 per cent of all Dubai villa sales in April, according to Property Finder. Photo: Satish Kumar / The National

The value of Dubai’s property sales transactions in April hit a four-year high of Dh10.97 billion, according to listings portal Property Finder. This is the highest value of monthly property transactions since March 2017.

Seventy per cent of transactions in April were valued up to Dh2 million, while 23 per cent were between Dh2m to Dh5m, 4 per cent were between Dh5m to Dh10m and 3 per cent more than Dh10m, Property Finder said on Thursday. Dubai has registered a total of 16,577 property transactions worth Dh36.12bn since the start of 2021, it added.

The UAE's property market slowed in the wake of oversupply and a three-year oil price shake-up that began in 2014. The coronavirus-induced economic slowdown further pressured the market in 2020.

However, new programmes such as visas for expatriate retirees and the expansion of the 10-year golden visa scheme to attract foreign professionals to settle in the Emirates are expected to support the real estate market.

“The dynamics in the residential real estate market in 2021 have been interesting thus far,” Lynnette Abad Sacchetto, director of research and data at Property Finder, said.

“In April alone, we have seen six villa transactions [valued at] more than Dh50m, with one on the Palm Jumeirah recorded as the second-highest villa transaction in 2021 worth Dh105m.”

A report by real estate consultancy ValuStrat this week said Dubai registered the highest recorded number of home sales transactions in the first quarter of 2021 since 2010.

In April, 60 per cent of all real estate transactions in Dubai were for secondary/ready properties and 40 per cent were for off-plan properties, according to Property Finder.

In the Dubai off-plan market, 1,934 properties worth Dh3.09bn were sold in April, while 2,898 properties worth Dh7.89bn were sold in the secondary market.

Off-plan transactions in April increased 12.9 per cent compared with March, its highest rise in 14 months. However, secondary/ready property transactions edged down 0.92 per cent, marking the sector's first drop in 11 months, Property Finder said.

“In the past few months, we have seen the highest amount of off-plan transactions month-on-month since February 2020 as the sector seems to be picking up again,” Ms Sacchetto said.

“Developers are attracting foreign investors with attractive pricing schemes and capitalising on the new visa regulations to attract foreign direct investment.”

Dubai's Mohammed bin Rashid City recorded the most transactions in a single community in April. This was followed by Jumeirah Village Circle, which accounted for 5.8 per cent of all transactions, and Dubai Marina with 5.6 per cent, Property Finder said.

Business Bay, which has dominated the top two spots for the most number of monthly sales in a community over the past year, fell from 7.2 per cent of total transactions in a single month to 3.5 per cent in April.

In the villa/townhouse market, Mohammed bin Rashid City accounted for 18.5 per cent of all sales in April, followed by Dubailand (10.3 per cent), Dubai Hills Estate (9.4 per cent), Rukan (5 per cent) and Town Square (4.9 per cent).

In a report released in April, Property Finder said sales of ready villas and townhouses in Dubai jumped more than three-fold in the first quarter of the year as residents upgraded to bigger homes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the apartment market, Dubai Marina accounted for 8.5 per cent of all sales transactions in April, followed by JVC (8.4 per cent), Jumeirah Lakes Towers (7.6 per cent), Downtown Dubai (7.3 per cent) and Business Bay (5.4 per cent).

“When looking at the mortgage transaction data, we have seen that April, March and January of 2021 had the highest number of monthly transactions since March 2010,” Ms Sacchetto added.

FIXTURES All games 6pm UAE on Sunday:

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Man United

Man City v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

The Farewell Director: Lulu Wang Stars: Awkwafina, Zhao Shuzhen, Diana Lin, Tzi Ma Four stars

How to turn your property into a holiday home Ensure decoration and styling – and portal photography – quality is high to achieve maximum rates. Research equivalent Airbnb homes in your location to ensure competitiveness. Post on all relevant platforms to reach the widest audience; whether you let personally or via an agency know your potential guest profile – aiming for the wrong demographic may leave your property empty. Factor in costs when working out if holiday letting is beneficial. The annual DCTM fee runs from Dh370 for a one-bedroom flat to Dh1,200. Tourism tax is Dh10-15 per bedroom, per night. Check your management company has a physical office, a valid DTCM licence and is licencing your property and paying tourism taxes. For transparency, regularly view your booking calendar.

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

RESULTS Men – semi-finals 57kg – Tak Chuen Suen (MAC) beat Phuong Xuan Nguyen (VIE) 29-28; Almaz Sarsembekov (KAZ) beat Zakaria Eljamari (UAE) by points 30-27. 67kg – Mohammed Mardi (UAE) beat Huong The Nguyen (VIE) by points 30-27; Narin Wonglakhon (THA) v Mojtaba Taravati Aram (IRI) by points 29-28. 60kg – Yerkanat Ospan (KAZ) beat Amir Hosein Kaviani (IRI) 30-27; Long Doan Nguyen (VIE) beat Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) 29-28 63.5kg – Abil Galiyev (KAZ) beat Truong Cao Phat (VIE) 30-27; Nouredine Samir (UAE) beat Norapat Khundam (THA) RSC round 3. 71kg​​​​​​​ – Shaker Al Tekreeti (IRQ) beat Fawzi Baltagi (LBN) 30-27; Amine El Moatassime (UAE) beat Man Kongsib (THA) 29-28 81kg – Ilyass Hbibali (UAE) beat Alexandr Tsarikov (KAZ) 29-28; Khaled Tarraf (LBN) beat Mustafa Al Tekreeti (IRQ) 30-27 86kg​​​​​​​ – Ali Takaloo (IRI) beat Mohammed Al Qahtani (KSA) RSC round 1; Emil Umayev (KAZ) beat Ahmad Bahman (UAE) TKO round

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

