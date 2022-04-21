Dubai South to have ultra luxury golf community

An ultra luxury golf community is set to be developed in Dubai South.

Discovery Land, a US-based luxury real estate developer and operator of private residential club communities, signed an exclusive agreement with Dubai South having purchased a plot of land in the community for Dh1 billion ($272 million).

The project will consist of a two-square-kilometre golf community with mansions, villas, an 18-hole golf course and other premier amenities, according to a statement.

"The new project reiterates Dubai’s attractiveness to global investors and Dubai South’s unique ecosystem and advanced infrastructure, which caters to the needs of businesses and investors alike,” said Khalifa Al Zaffin, executive chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South.

Dubai has several golf communities such as Emirates Hills, Jumierah Golf Estates, Arabian Ranches and Dubai Hills.

Dubai South was launched in 2006 as an emerging 145 sq km, master-planned city on the outskirts of the emirate.

It is home to Al Maktoum International Airport and the Expo 2020 site, which is being transformed into District 2020 after the world's fair concluded last month.

District 2020 will become the UAE’s first 15-minute city; a cycle-friendly, traffic-free suburb of the growing metropolis.

It will include an autonomous-vehicle route, a 10-kilometre cycling track, interconnected, wide pedestrian pathways and a 5km jogging track.

It will also have space for 85 start-ups and small businesses when it opens to its first corporate tenants towards the end of the year.

The Expo village, with 15 mid-rise buildings in four clusters, is preparing to welcome new residents.

Ahmed Al Khatib, chief development and delivery officer for Expo 2020, previously told The National District 2020 would open “in different phases between now and October”.

Expand Autoplay Al Wasl Plaza has been Expo’s main staging area and the venue of unforgettable concerts featuring bands such as Coldplay. Pawan Singh / The National

The Dubai property market has seen prices surge in recent months amid strong demand for luxury homes in the city.

The market has recovered strongly from the coronavirus-induced slowdown on the back of government initiatives such as residency permits for retirees and remote workers.

The expected overhaul of the UAE visa residency system will “hugely benefit” Dubai's real estate market and bring a “significant influx in buyers”, brokers said.

The total volume of transactions reached 7,865 last month — an increase of 83.4 per cent compared to a year earlier, while off-plan sales were up 94.6 per cent and secondary market sales up 76.1 per cent, CBRE said.