Could a hiring freeze in the Gulf create a talent crisis?

Hiring freezes are often seen as a smart way to control costs in uncertain times. Across the Gulf, many companies are slowing recruitment amid tighter budgets, changing market conditions and pressure to protect profits.

But while hiring can be paused quickly, business needs do not stop.

Many organisations still need to deliver growth, manage transformation projects and maintain service levels with fewer people. Over time, that puts pressure on teams and creates gaps that may not be immediately visible.

The Gulf continues to face strong demand for skilled professionals across sectors such as artificial intelligence, technology, fintech, hospitality, compliance and digital transformation. A recent report by the Hays Group found that 66 per cent of Gulf employers increased headcount last year, but 90 per cent still reported skills shortages.

This highlights an important reality. Even companies that are hiring are struggling to find the right people. The talent challenge has not eased, even as some businesses become more cautious about spending.

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That challenge becomes more serious when hiring freezes persist for too long.

Where the pressure builds

The biggest impact is often not at the senior leadership level. It is usually felt in the middle of the organisation, among the people responsible for keeping operations running day-to-day.

These include project managers, data analysts, compliance specialists, payroll teams, recruiters, hospitality operations managers and technology professionals.

When these positions remain vacant for long periods, workloads across teams increase. Projects slow down, decision-making takes longer, and employees begin to feel stretched. At first, businesses may believe they are managing well because teams continue to deliver. But over time, the strain builds quietly.

This can eventually affect customer experience, execution speed, and employee morale.

Fast-changing market

Industries across the region are also changing rapidly. A recent PwC study found that demand for AI-related jobs doubled between 2021 and 2024, while required skills across many technology roles changed significantly during the same period.

This means companies are not just competing for talent. They are competing for skills that are evolving faster than before.

In this environment, broad hiring freezes can create long-term problems. While they may reduce costs in the short term, they can also leave businesses underprepared for future growth and transformation.

There is another important factor that businesses cannot ignore. Employees in the Gulf are well aware of market opportunities.

Recent workforce data from Gallup showed that more than three quarters of professionals believe now is a good time to find a new job in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Skilled workers are paying close attention to how companies respond during difficult periods. If they see career growth slowing down, workloads increasing, and teams receiving little support, many will begin exploring other opportunities.

Usually, the first people to leave are strong performers with highly transferable skills. This is why companies need a more selective approach to hiring decisions.

Instead of freezing recruitment across the entire organisation, businesses should focus on which roles are most important to growth, operations, and long-term capability. Some positions can be delayed. Others are too critical to leave vacant for extended periods.

Many organisations are already taking a more flexible approach by hiring contract staff for specific projects, investing in upskilling existing employees, and prioritising positions directly linked to delivery and business continuity.

The conversation should no longer focus only on reducing headcount. It should also concentrate on protecting capability.

Beyond short-term savings

The Gulf’s economy continues to expand across sectors such as technology, infrastructure, tourism, and financial services. To support that growth, businesses need strong teams with the right skills.

A hiring freeze may protect cash flow in the short term. But if companies cut too deeply or delay rebuilding teams for too long, they risk creating a bigger problem later by not having the talent needed when growth returns.

And in today’s market, rebuilding lost talent is rarely quick or easy.

Pedro Lacerda is senior vice president at TASC Outsourcing