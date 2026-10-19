Dubai Investment to list DIP Holding shares in first DFM IPO this year

Dubai Investments, a Dubai-listed conglomerate, is selling a 20 per cent stake in its subsidiary DIP Holding in the first initial public offering in the UAE this year.

The deal will comprise the sale of 1.74 billion shares by existing shareholders in DIP Holding, which owns mixed-use development Dubai Investments Park, the company said on Monday.

Parent company Dubai Investments will continue to control the remaining 80 per cent shareholding in DIP Holding, contingent on the offering size remaining unchanged and all shares on sale being allocated to investors, it said.

Subscriptions for the sale are set to open on October 27 and will run until November 3. Final pricing for the deal will be announced on November 4.

DIP Holding shares are expected to start trading on the Dubai Financial Market on November 11, according to the offer document.

The deal breaks the lull in the IPO market in the UAE. The Arab world’s second-largest economy was a hotbed for public floats, with the DFM and the Abu Dhabi Securities Market both attracting a steady stream of IPOs over the past few years.

The Middle East IPO market last year slowed after it was hit by lower oil prices, geopolitical unrest and weaker post-listing performances. Companies in the region raised $7.1 billion from 61 listings, down from $13 billion a year earlier.

UAE companies raised a total of $1.1 billion through three IPOs in 2025, Dealogic data shows.

The US-Iran war, now in its eighth month, has further disrupted the already slowing momentum as companies put their plans of tapping equities markets to raise capital on hold.

Dubai Investments, in which sovereign investment fund Investment Corporation of Dubai holds a stake, was among the UAE companies that expressed intentions to list shares of its units before war-driven volatility sapped deal volumes.

The company in September last year said that it was in talks with banks and planned to list up to 25 per cent of Dubai Investments Park.

Situated near Al Maktoum International Airport and Jebel Ali Port, Dubai Investments Park is home to 1,000 tenants, 5,700 subtenants and more than 150,000 residents. The district was established in 1997 and hosts warehouses, hotels, retail outlets, schools and medical centres, making it one of the largest mixed-use developments in the emirate.