Moscow Exchange to resume shares and bond trading on Monday, says central bank

The Russian market is gradually reopening after a suspension caused by Western sanctions

A woman enters the Moscow Exchange in Russia. The country partially resumed some stock trading on March 24 after a near month-long hiatus. EPA
Reuters
Mar 26, 2022

The Russian central bank said on Saturday that the Moscow Exchange will resume trading on Monday, with Russian shares and bonds in normal mode, albeit for half a day.

It said the trading session will last from 9.50am until 1.50pm Moscow time.

The Russian market is gradually reopening and returning to normal after a suspension caused by sweeping Western sanctions that followed the beginning of what Russia calls "a special operation" in Ukraine on February 24.

READ MORE
Russian central bank keeps rate at 20% and warns of inflation as economic crisis looms
Russia extends suspension of stock market trading to March 18

Russia partially resumed some stock trading on Thursday after a near month-long hiatus.

On Friday, stocks fell on their second day of trading with losses led by flag carrier Aeroflot.

Non-residents will still have to wait, though. They will be barred from selling stocks and OFZ rouble bonds until April 1. A ban on short selling also remained.

Updated: March 26, 2022, 12:18 PM
BusinessMarketsBankingRussia
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Moscow Exchange to resume shares and bond trading on Monday, says central bank
An image that illustrates this article India's Anil Ambani quits his companies’ boards after regulator order
An image that illustrates this article Oil prices and stocks gain after EU opposes ban on Russian oil
An image that illustrates this article UAE Ministry of Economy to set up action group for e-commerce industry