Dubai offers incentives to encourage new listings

Shweta Jain
Nov 16, 2021

The Dubai Financial Market unveiled an incentives programme to encourage new initial public offerings (IPOs) and listings from private sector companies in key economic sectors that contribute to the country's gross domestic product.

The incentives include financial support to the cost of private companies’ IPOs on DFM’s Main Market and listing on the Second Market, post listing support through participation on DFM’s international roadshows regionally and globally and a three years’ waiver on listing fees, AGM fees and dividend distribution fees, DFM said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Dubai is home to unparalleled portfolio of regional and international private companies. Attracting new IPOs will provide DFM’s global network of investors from over 208 nationalities with new investment opportunities,” said Hamed Ali, chief executive of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai.

Updated: November 16th 2021, 2:05 PM
