First Wizz Air flight lands in Abu Dhabi as airline eyes Middle East expansion

Wizz Air has added 200 new routes and redeployed 22 planes to new markets as air travel resumes. Courtesy Wizz Air

Wizz Air, Eastern Europe’s biggest low-cost airline, started its scheduled service to Abu Dhabi with its first Budapest-Abu Dhabi flight on July 1 as it plans expansion within the region.

The airline, which is currently operating twice a week to Budapest and Bucharest from the UAE capital, is planning to begin flights to Sofia, Katowice and Cluj-Napoca from September this year.

"The arrival of Wizz Air is a testament to the strength of the Abu Dhabi market and a reflection of the success of our investments in transforming Abu Dhabi International Airport into a strategically-positioned global hub for airlines from across the world," Khalil Lamrabet, senior vice president of aviation development at Abu Dhabi Airports, said.

The Hungarian low-cost airline’s operations start ahead of its collaboration with Abu Dhabi to form the country’s sixth national carrier, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.

The new airline is awaiting an air operator's certificate from the UAE's aviation regulator and is carrying out the necessary steps to obtain the required licences and legal procedures to begin operations, the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority said last week.

In June, Wizz Air chief executive Jozsef Varadi told delegates at a virtual Arabian Travel Market session that Wizz Air's Abu Dhabi operations will be bigger than expected as it looks to capture a larger share of the budget travel market in the GCC.

The UAE capital is a springboard to gain access to a market of 5 billion people within a six-and-a-half hour flying span, Mr Varadi said.

Wizz Air plans to replicate the success of its European point-to-point short-haul flying business model in the Arab world’s second-biggest economy, he said.

Unlike other carriers, Wizz Air is confident of a resurgence in air travel demand amid the Covid-19-induced slowdown in travel. The airline is among a select few pushing ahead with a fleet expansion plan, saying that its low fares would help it secure market share.

Mica Director: Ismael Ferroukhi Stars: Zakaria Inan, Sabrina Ouazani 3 stars

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Veere di Wedding

THREE POSSIBLE REPLACEMENTS Khalfan Mubarak

Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Did you know? Brunch has been around, is some form or another, for more than a century. The word was first mentioned in print in an 1895 edition of Hunter’s Weekly, after making the rounds among university students in Britain. The article, entitled Brunch: A Plea, argued the case for a later, more sociable weekend meal. “By eliminating the need to get up early on Sunday, brunch would make life brighter for Saturday night carousers. It would promote human happiness in other ways as well,” the piece read. “It is talk-compelling. It puts you in a good temper, it makes you satisfied with yourself and your fellow beings, it sweeps away the worries and cobwebs of the week.” More than 100 years later, author Guy Beringer’s words still ring true, especially in the UAE, where brunches are often used to mark special, sociable occasions.

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

Day 2, stumps Pakistan 482 Australia 30/0 (13 ov) Australia trail by 452 runs with 10 wickets remaining in the innings

Company profile Name: Infinite8 Based: Dubai Launch year: 2017 Number of employees: 90 Sector: Online gaming industry Funding: $1.2m from a UAE angel investor

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

THE SPECS Engine: 1.6-litre turbo Transmission: six-speed automatic Power: 165hp Torque: 240Nm Price: From Dh89,000 (Enjoy), Dh99,900 (Innovation) On sale: Now

