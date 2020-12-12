Aramco seeks to follow Adnoc’s lead raising cash from asset deals

Saudi Arabia is looking to emulate neighbouring Abu Dhabi by using its state energy firm to raise billions of dollars from investors.
Saudi Aramco, the world's biggest oil company, has hired Moelis & Co to devise a strategy for selling stakes in some subsidiaries, according to people familiar with the matter.
The plan includes raising around $10 billion from a stake sale in Aramco’s pipelines, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. Moelis and Aramco declined to comment.
Oil-producing Gulf Arab economies have accelerated efforts to attract investment. Abu National Oil Company raised more than $15 billion this year from the likes of Apollo Global Management, Brookfield Asset Management and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund.
Adnoc, which pumps almost all of the oil in the United Arab Emirates, Opec’s third-biggest producer, has sold shares in its fuel-retail arm and leasing rights for properties and natural-gas pipelines. This has been part of its transformation strategy since 2016, making Adnoc a more commercially-focused and technology-enabled organisation.
Many bankers have said this is a quicker way of raising cash than Aramco’s initial public offering in December 2019, which raised almost $30 billion for the kingdom but took around two years to complete.
While the Dhahran-based firm issued $8 billion of bonds last month to fund the world’s biggest dividend, its executives have said they want to lower the company’s leverage following its $69 billion acquisition of chemical marker Saudi Basic Industries Corp this year. The energy firm has lined up banks including JP Morgan Chase & Co to help with a stake sale in the pipeline business, Bloomberg News reported in April.
Aramco in August reshuffled its senior management team and created a division focused on “portfolio optimisation” to look at the company’s existing assets as it adjusts to weaker energy prices.
Moelis was among the banks that arranged Aramco’s IPO. Its founder, Ken Moelis, has extensive experience of deal-making in the region.
World Series: South Africa
Women’s World Series: Australia
Gulf Men’s League: Dubai Exiles
Gulf Men’s Social: Mediclinic Barrelhouse Warriors
Gulf Vets: Jebel Ali Dragons Veterans
Gulf Women: Dubai Sports City Eagles
Gulf Under 19: British School Al Khubairat
Gulf Under 19 Girls: Dubai Exiles
UAE National Schools: Al Safa School
International Invitational: Speranza 22
International Vets: Joining Jack
Name: Peter Dicce
Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics
Favourite sport: soccer
Favourite team: Bayern Munich
Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer
Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates
Championship play-offs, second legs:
Aston Villa 0
Middlesbrough 0
(Aston Villa advance 1-0 on aggregate)
Fulham 2
Sessegnon (47'), Odoi (66')
Derby County 0
(Fulham advance 2-1 on aggregate)
Final
Saturday, May 26, Wembley. Kick off 8pm (UAE)
