Adnoc attracts Dh62bn in foreign direct investment to the UAE in 2020

General view of the ADNOC headquarters is seen in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, December 23, 2018. Photo taken December 23, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company helped attract Dh62 billion ($16.8bn) in foreign direct investment to the UAE this year, mainly through various multi-billion dollar transactions signed in the midstream and infrastructure segments.

Over the last four years, the state-owned firm has helped to drive Dh237bn in FDI flows to the UAE.

On Sunday, the company said it plans to spend Dh448bn to develop its upstream, midstream, downstream and its trading and marketing businesses over the five years between 2021 and 2025. Of the proposed spending, Dh160bn will be directly channelled into the UAE economy.

In July, a consortium of the world’s leading infrastructure and sovereign wealth funds signed an agreement worth $20.7bn to invest in Abu Dhabi’s natural gas pipelines infrastructure. The transaction, the largest single global energy infrastructure deal this year and the Middle East's biggest, will unlock $10.1bn of foreign investment into the UAE.

Global Infrastructure Partners, Brookfield Asset Management, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, South Korea's NH Investment & Securities and Italy’s Snam took stakes in Adnoc’s lucrative midstream assets.

In September, a $5.5bn deal with Apollo Global Management to lease some of its properties led to a further FDI inflow of $2.7bn.

Last month, Abu Dhabi Pension Fund and ADQ said they would invest $2.1bn in Adnoc’s gas pipeline infrastructure, as the energy company looks to open up opportunities for local investors too.

In an interview with The National in September, Adnoc Group chief financial officer Ahmed Al Zaabi said the company was also committed to providing opportunities for local investors as its efforts to attract foreign capital pick up pace.

Slow loris biog From: Lonely Loris is a Sunda slow loris, one of nine species of the animal native to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore Status: Critically endangered, and listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list due to growing demand in the global exotic pet trade. It is one of the most popular primate species found at Indonesian pet markets Likes: Sleeping, which they do for up to 18 hours a day. When they are awake, they like to eat fruit, insects, small birds and reptiles and some types of vegetation Dislikes: Sunlight. Being a nocturnal animal, the slow loris wakes around sunset and is active throughout the night Superpowers: His dangerous elbows. The slow loris’s doe eyes may make it look cute, but it is also deadly. The only known venomous primate, it hisses and clasps its paws and can produce a venom from its elbow that can cause anaphylactic shock and even death in humans

Isle of Dogs Director: Wes Anderson Starring: Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber, Ed Norton, Greta Gerwig, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johansson Three stars

