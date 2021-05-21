Adnoc Distribution names Bader Al Lamki as its new chief executive

Adnoc Distribution, the UAE's largest fuel retailer, appointed Bader Al Lamki as its new chief executive, the company said.

Mr Al Lamki, who will replace the acting chief executive Ahmed Al Shamsi, will take up the role on May 27, the company said in a statement on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares trade.

Mr Al Lamki, who brings more than 20 years of industry experience in various industries such as oil and gas, energy efficiency, clean energy and utilities sectors, had most recently held the position of chief executive at National Central Cooling Company, also known as Tabreed.

“I look forward to welcoming Eng. Bader on board, an experienced CEO with a pedigree of success in his recent leadership roles, as we continue to drive forward with our smart growth strategy, with a focus on delivering modern fuel retail convenience to customers and added value to our shareholders,” Dr Sultan Al Jaber, chairman of Adnoc Distribution, said in a statement. Dr Al Jaber, the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, is also managing director and chief executive of Adnoc Group.

Mr Al Lamki has also held senior positions at Masdar, supporting business growth activities. He steered the advancement of the company’s renewable energy portfolio in 25 countries, leading on a number of its most iconic projects.

He has also worked for Abu Dhabi Marine Operating Company, an Adnoc Group company, where he led a successful strategic initiative to increase the company’s daily oil production.

On may 12, Adnoc Distribution said its shares will join the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Emerging Markets index from May 27. The fuel retailer will join nine other UAE-listed companies that are part of the index – which is tracked by funds with billions of dollars worth of assets.

It reported a 58 per cent rise in first-quarter profit this year, helped by growth in its fuel retail and commercial segments.

Explainer: Tanween Design Programme Non-profit arts studio Tashkeel launched this annual initiative with the intention of supporting budding designers in the UAE. This year, three talents were chosen from hundreds of applicants to be a part of the sixth creative development programme. These are architect Abdulla Al Mulla, interior designer Lana El Samman and graphic designer Yara Habib. The trio have been guided by experts from the industry over the course of nine months, as they developed their own products that merge their unique styles with traditional elements of Emirati design. This includes laboratory sessions, experimental and collaborative practice, investigation of new business models and evaluation. It is led by British contemporary design project specialist Helen Voce and mentor Kevin Badni, and offers participants access to experts from across the world, including the likes of UK designer Gareth Neal and multidisciplinary designer and entrepreneur, Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi. The final pieces are being revealed in a worldwide limited-edition release on the first day of Downtown Designs at Dubai Design Week 2019. Tashkeel will be at stand E31 at the exhibition. Lisa Ball-Lechgar, deputy director of Tashkeel, said: “The diversity and calibre of the applicants this year … is reflective of the dynamic change that the UAE art and design industry is witnessing, with young creators resolute in making their bold design ideas a reality.”

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Getting there

Flydubai flies direct from Dubai to Tbilisi from Dh1,025 return including taxes

6 UNDERGROUND Director: Michael Bay Stars: Ryan Reynolds, Adria Arjona, Dave Franco 2.5 / 5 stars

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

