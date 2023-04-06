Oil slides on recession worries but still set for weekly gain amid Opec+ cuts

Oil prices fell in early trade on Thursday, dragged down by weaker economic data and recession worries but are still headed for the third weekly gain after Opec and its allies surprised the market with production cuts and US inventories dropped.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was trading 0.49 per cent lower at $84.57 a barrel at 11.24am UAE time.

West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was down 0.51 per cent at $80.20 a barrel.

Oil prices soared on Monday after Opec+ members Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman and Algeria announced that they would introduce voluntary oil production cuts of 1.16 million bpd from May until the end of this year.

The precautionary measure is aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market, they said at the time.

Russia has also said the 500,000 bpd cut it is implementing from March to June would continue until the end of the year.

The latest move by the Opec+ is in addition to the 2 million bpd production cut introduced by the group in October.

US crude inventories, an indicator of fuel demand, meanwhile, dropped by 3.7 million barrels last week, supporting oil prices. Petrol and distillate stockpiles were also lower while oil production was flat.

“Energy traders digested a round of US data that suggests the world’s largest economy is headed towards a recession, but then had a rather bullish EIA [Energy Information Administration] crude oil inventory report that was immediately followed by a decision from the Saudis to increase oil prices to their Asian customers,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.

“Gasoline demand in the US is impressing and if Americans have big summer vacation plans that could help drive $100 oil calls.”

The US services sector slowed more than expected last month as demand cooled, while a measure of prices paid by services businesses fell to the lowest in nearly three years, according to the latest survey by the Institute for Supply Management.

US job vacancies in February also dropped to their lowest in nearly two years stoking fears of a recession in the world’s largest economy.

“The oil rally must be coming to exhaustion at around the $80/82 [per barrel] range, as the weak economic data and the rising recession worries will likely act as a solid resistance to the post-Opec rally,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

Following production cuts by Opec and its allies, Goldman Sachs expects Brent to trade at $95 a barrel by the end of this year, higher than its previous $90 estimate, and $100 in 2024 compared with a previous $97 forecast. It reduced its oil price forecasts for 2023 earlier, citing growing crude supplies and lower demand.

"Opec+ has very significant pricing power relative to the past given its elevated market share, inelastic non-Opec supply, and inelastic demand," the investment bank's analysts wrote in a research note last week.

Brent will average $90 per barrel during the course of this year amid tightening supply, Riyadh-based Jadwa Investment said in a note on Thursday.

It forecasts demand to accelerate next year and Opec is set to take advantage of that by increasing output. Brent is expected to ease slightly to $87 per barrel next year amid these developments, according to Jadwa.

"The main positive is the revival of China’s economy, which ... [will] rejuvenate the country’s demand for oil and other commodities," it said. "This is offset by growing signs of distress in the US economy, which is beginning to struggle under the weight of cumulative interest rate increases."

Oil prices fell in recent weeks after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the US and a crisis at Switzerland's Credit Suisse, which resulted in the bank’s acquisition by larger rival UBS in an emergency rescue deal.

However, oil prices rose on the Opec+ decision to cut production starting next month. The reopening of the Chinese economy is also supporting oil prices.