To halt Lebanon's meltdown it's imperative to reform now

Lebanese anti-government protestors block a main road by garbage bins over deteriorating living conditions. Citizens fear a combination of rising unemployment, poverty, sectarian tensions, the devaluation of the Lebanese pound and Covid-19 disease may spark another conflict, three decades after a 15-year civil war. EPA

Lebanon is in the throes of an accelerating economic and financial meltdown. Unsustainable monetary and fiscal policies and an overvalued, pegged exchange rate led to persistent fiscal and current account deficits.

Public debt, which reached more than 155 per cent of gross domestic product in 2019, is projected to rise to 161.8 per cent in 2020 and 167 per cent in 2021, according to International Monetary Fund estimates. That is the third-highest ratio in the world after Japan and Greece.

Informal capital controls, foreign exchange licensing, freezing of deposits and payment restrictions to protect the dwindling reserves of Lebanon’s central bank, precipitated the financial crisis, generated a sharp liquidity and credit squeeze and the emergence of a system of multiple exchange rates.

The squeeze is severely curtailing domestic and international trade and resulted in a loss of confidence in the monetary system and the Lebanese pound. Multiple exchange rates created distortions in markets and new opportunities for corruption. The

result is a sharp, double-digit contraction in economic activity, consumption and investment, surging bankruptcies, and rapidly rising unemployment rates estimated at above 30 per cent.

A dangerous inflationary spiral has gripped the country with the currency's value against the dollar nosediving as much as 80 per cent. Inflation is on the rise and reached an annual 56 per cent in May, according to Lebanon's Central Administration of Statistics. A Bloomberg survey of economists conducted in June, projects inflation will average 22 per cent in 2020 compared with a forecast of 7.7 per cent from a previous survey.

The minimum wage has shrunk from the equivalent of $450 per month while food prices have surged. Since the end of a 15-year civil war in 1990, extreme poverty has hovered at between 7.5 to 10 per cent, while about 28 per cent of the population is poor, according to the World Bank. In November, the World Bank warned if the economic situation in the country worsened, those living below the poverty line could rise to 50 per cent.

Given the collapse of the long-maintained peg, there is no anchor for expectations of the future value of the Lebanese pound.

The Central Bank of Lebanon does not have the reserves to support the pound. There is great uncertainty concerning the macroeconomic outlook, fiscal and monetary policies, exchange controls and structural reforms.

The government approved a rescue plan, the basis for negotiations with the IMF, but failed to set a credible roadmap for structural reforms and none of the promised reforms have been undertaken. There is a loss of confidence in the banking system and in macroeconomic and monetary stability. As a result, people want foreign currency to protect themselves, as a hedge against inflation and further depreciation of the pound.

Transfer restrictions have led to a sudden stop of capital inflows and remittances from Lebanese expatriates, who fear their transfers will be frozen. Remittances accounted for 12.9 per cent of GDP in 2019.

With capital and payment controls and lack of intervention by the central bank, the foreign exchange market became a cash market with little liquidity, therefore highly volatile and subject to large fluctuations, rumours and panic.

Two short-term factors have compounded the currency crisis. The Covid-19 lockdown meant a loss of remittances that would have come in as cash. Media reports cite an accelerated smuggling of imported, subsidised commodities like fuel and wheat into neighbouring Syria these past months due to the increasing bite of international sanctions and a failing wheat harvest.

Panic prevails because of new US sanctions targeting Syria under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act (the Caesar Act) that came into effect last month. Syrians are trying to hedge against inflation and the depreciating Syrian pound by tapping Lebanon’s forex market. In effect it is one market.

More fundamentally, Lebanon’s rising inflation rates are feeding expectations of ever higher inflation rates, which along with the sharp decline in real income because of the deep recession, means a fall in the demand for money and lower demand for the Lebanese pound. As people try to shift out of the Lebanese pound, inflation rises, and the currency depreciates against the US dollar.

The vicious cycle is being fed by the monetary financing of budget deficits. Lebanon’s fiscal deficit increased 26.90 per cent in the first four months of the year to $1.75B from the year-earlier period. With the government unable to borrow from the markets, the central bank is financing the growing budget deficit and, increasingly, a growing proportion of government spending. The printing press is running, with a growing supply of Lebanese pounds on the market chasing a dwindling supply of US dollars. Hyperinflation looms.

The deepening crisis requires urgent, decisive, credible, policy action. A capital control act should be passed immediately. That will help rebuild confidence in the monetary system and restore the flow of capital and remittances.

The prices of subsidised commodities and services (fuel, electricity) should be raised to combat smuggling and stem the budget deficit. Smart and targeted subsidies are more effective. The impact of removing general subsidies is less painful than financing budget deficits that accelerate overall inflation and exchange depreciation. Exchange rates need to be unified within a central bank and bank organised market.

Most important, is rapidly agreeing and implementing a financial rescue package with the IMF. That should be based on a comprehensive macroeconomic-fiscal-financial reform programme that includes structural reforms, debt, and banking sector restructuring, which would provide access to liquidity, stabilise and revive private sector economic activity.

Nasser Saidi previously served as Lebanon's minister of economy and industry and a vice governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon. He is president of the economic advisory and business consultancy Nasser Saidi & Associates.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

MATCH INFO Watford 2 (Sarr 50', Deeney 54' pen) Manchester United 0

INFO Everton 0 Arsenal 0 Man of the Match: Djibril Sidibe (Everton)

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”

Match info: Real Betis v Sevilla, 10.45pm (UAE)

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

Greatest Royal Rumble results John Cena pinned Triple H in a singles match Cedric Alexander retained the WWE Cruiserweight title against Kalisto Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt win the Raw Tag Team titles against Cesaro and Sheamus Jeff Hardy retained the United States title against Jinder Mahal Bludgeon Brothers retain the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos Seth Rollins retains the Intercontinental title against The Miz, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe AJ Styles remains WWE World Heavyweight champion after he and Shinsuke Nakamura are both counted out The Undertaker beats Rusev in a casket match Brock Lesnar retains the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns in a steel cage match Braun Strowman won the 50-man Royal Rumble by eliminating Big Cass last

The biog First Job: Abu Dhabi Department of Petroleum in 1974

Current role: Chairperson of Al Maskari Holding since 2008

Career high: Regularly cited on Forbes list of 100 most powerful Arab Businesswomen

Achievement: Helped establish Al Maskari Medical Centre in 1969 in Abu Dhabi’s Western Region

Future plan: Will now concentrate on her charitable work

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

