Lebanese pound drops to new low of 15,150 per dollar

Politicians have been bickering over the formation of a new government since October

The Lebanese pound has lost 90% of its value since late 2019. Reuters
The Lebanese pound has lost 90% of its value since late 2019. Reuters

Lebanon's currency crashed past a milestone on Sunday reaching a new low against the dollar, as the country's financial meltdown and political deadlock linger.

Market dealers said the Lebanese pound was trading at around 15,150 to the dollar, losing around 90 per cent of what it was worth in late 2019, when the country's economic and financial crisis erupted.

Lebanon is in the throes of an economic meltdown that is threatening its stability. The World Bank has called it one of the deepest depressions of modern history.

The last time the pound hit a low of 15,000 in March protesters took to the streets across Lebanon for over a week, blocking roads by burning tyres.

Read More

Lebanon's central bank has asked local lenders to begin paying withdrawal requests by dollar depositors using a mix of dollars and local currencies at a rate set by its platform - currently about 12,000 pounds to the dollar. Alamy Live NewsCentral bank's plan to let Lebanese dollar depositors raise funds risks fuelling further inflation, IMF says

Beirut port blast: French company to clear 30,000 tonnes of insect-infested grain

Donors eschew local currency and fly cash into Lebanon as economic crisis continues to bite

Foreign reserves, used to fund a subsidy programme for basic goods including fuel, medicine and wheat, are running out and shortages have been worsening across the board in recent weeks.

Some hospitals are ruling out elective procedures and only performing emergency surgeries to ration what is left of medical supplies. Most pharmacies staged a two- day strike this week as medications run out and hours long car queues for petrol have frustrated motorists causing squabbles.

The financial collapse is taking place against a backdrop of fractious politicians bickering over cabinet formation.

Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri has been at loggerheads with President Michel Aon over naming ministers since his nomination in October. The former government has continued in a caretaker capacity after having resigned in the aftermath of the August 4 Beirut port blast.

Depositors, locked out of their dollar accounts since last year, have been promised some access starting from July, with each customer getting $400 in cash and an equivalent in Lebanese pounds at a rate close to market value.

But the International Monetary Fund on Thursday criticised Lebanon's proposal for dollar deposit withdrawals and a capital control law yet to be approved by parliament saying both measures would only be meaningful as part of broader reforms.

Published: June 13, 2021 05:09 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden after attending a Sunday service at the Sacred Heart Church in St Ives on the final day of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall. Bloomberg

Joe Biden dazzles G7 as he cuts fresh US image at coastal summit

World
Denmark's Christian Eriksen during the match. Reuters

Inter director says Eriksen did not have Covid-19 and not vaccinated

Football
Mauritius is reopening to vaccinated tourists from July 15. Unsplash / Rummin Amin

Mauritius reopening this summer to vaccinated travellers

Travel
Worshippers pray at the Grand Mosque during Hajj in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, in 2019. Reuters

All you need to know about Hajj in 2021

Saudi Arabia
From left, a worker at UNS Farms, a vertical farm in Dubai's Al Quoz; a salad served in Atlantis, The Palm's Hakkasan, featuring locally handpicked king oyster mushroom. Antonie Robertson / The National, Atlantis, The Palm  

From farm to table: How UAE produce is taking over dinner plates

Food
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams