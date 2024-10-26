New investment opportunities in focus at inaugural Abu Dhabi Business Week

New investment opportunities and collaboration between the public and private sectors to drive growth and diversification of Abu Dhabi’s economy will be in focus at the inaugural Abu Dhabi Business Week in December.

More than 150 speakers and 8,000 policymakers, business executives, international investors and entrepreneurs will take part in the three-day event from December 4 to 6, the Abu Dhabi Media office said on Saturday.

The event is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

“Abu Dhabi Business Week will serve as a platform for businesses to connect and collaborate, driving the next phase of growth and diversification within our dynamic economy,” said Ahmed Al Zaabi, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“Supported by our multidimensional sustainable development strategies and a focus on new, high-growth sectors, Abu Dhabi’s business-friendly ecosystem offers promising opportunities for investors, businesses, and talents to thrive and expand on a global scale.”

Abu Dhabi's economy grew by an annualised 4.1 per cent in the second quarter of this year on the back of boost from the non-oil sector as the emirate continues to focus on diversification of its economy.

The value of Abu Dhabi’s economic output for the three months ending June 30 reached a record Dh297 billion ($80.87 billion), the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi said this month.

For the first six months of this year, Abu Dhabi's economy recorded a 3.7 per cent jump on an annual basis as non-oil sector expanded by 6.6 per cent in the second quarter of 2024, reaching a record Dh164.2 billion.

The non-oil sector's share of the emirate's economy rose to more than 55.2 per cent, its highest since late 2014.

Apart from investment opportunities and public-private sector partnerships, the three day event will also focus on topics like innovation, procurement, women’s empowerment, family business and entrepreneurship.

The UAE capital is also home to major funds including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Mubadala Investment Company and investment and holding company ADQ.

The emirate has been recently ranked as the world's top city for sovereign wealth fund (SWF) capital, managing $1.67 trillion in assets, according to a new report by industry specialist Global SWF.

