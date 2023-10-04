UAE non-oil economy strengthened in September on new order boost

Business activity in the UAE’s non-oil private sector expanded robustly in September as the addition of new clients, competitive pricing and sturdy underlying economic conditions boosted demand.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global purchasing managers’ index reading climbed to 56.7 in September, from 55 in August, setting it well above the neutral 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

The latest reading signals a “strong and accelerated expansion” in the non-oil private sector.

The index recorded its first increase in three months in September, driven by a “much sharper rise in new work intakes than one month ago”, according to the survey.

“The upturn in new work was the fastest since June 2019, supported by new client wins both domestically and in export markets,” said David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“Activity growth, likewise, quickened, though only mildly, and remained weaker than June’s recent high. This also marked the first time since May 2021 where the output index was behind new orders, suggesting that businesses did not feel the need to boost activity to such a considerable extent.”

The new orders sub-index, which climbed more than seven points to its highest level since June 2019, signalled a considerable upturn in new order inflows over September, with about 38 per cent of survey participants noting a monthly rise, compared with 8 per cent who saw a fall, the survey found.

“Where new orders grew, a number of businesses noted having more clients, which some, in turn, linked to stronger economic conditions and lower prices amid competitive pressures,” it said.

More to follow ...