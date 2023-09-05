UAE and Saudi Arabia non-oil business activity strengthens

Momentum continues in Arab world's largest economies with business confidence hitting a post-pandemic high in the Emirates as growth remains strong

Residential properties and commercial high-rise offices in the Jumeirah Beach district of Dubai. The robust growth of the UAE's private sector economy continued in the month of August. Bloomberg

Massoud A Derhally author image
Massoud A Derhally
Sep 05, 2023
Business activity in the non-oil private sector economies of Saudi Arabia and the UAE continued to strengthen in August, with output and numbers of new orders increasing.

The reading for Saudi Arabia, the Arab world's largest economy, on the Riyad Bank purchasing managers' index softened to 56.6 in August, from 57.7 in July, but was well above the neutral 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction.

The uplift in activity was strong overall, with companies surveyed citing higher new orders and market growth.

Business activity in the UAE’s non-oil private sector also strengthened last month, with the year-ahead sentiment among those surveyed reaching its highest level since March 2020 as output rose sharply and businesses registered their quickest reduction in delivery times in over four years.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global purchasing managers’ index reading of the Arab world's second-largest economy softened to 55 in August, from 56 in July.

Updated: September 05, 2023, 4:42 AM
Saudi ArabiaUAEEconomy
