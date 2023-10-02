Abu Dhabi's non-oil economy grows 12.3% in second quarter to highest level since 2014

Abu Dhabi's non-oil economy grew by 12.3 per cent annually in the second quarter of this year, with the value of the non-oil gross domestic product hitting Dh154 billion ($41.96 billion), the highest level since 2014, as the emirate continues to diversify.

The total GDP for the three months to the end of June also grew by 3.5 per cent on an annual basis, underpinning the “competitiveness and resilience” of the emirate's economy that has helped it navigate global headwinds, the Statistics Centre Abu Dhabi said on Monday.

The non-oil economic activity in Abu Dhabi has carried the momentum forward from the first quarter of this year, when it reached a record Dh146 billion, according to government data.

The value of Abu Dhabi’s total real GDP in the second quarter also reached a record, at Dh287 billion.

The robust growth of non-oil activities pushed the sector's contribution to the GDP to 53.7 per cent, the Statistics Centre said, citing preliminary data.

“The continued strong performance of Abu Dhabi's economy despite mounting challenges in the global economic landscape reaffirms success of the emirate’s diversification strategy and adaptability to market shifts," Ahmed Al Zaabi, chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said in a statement carried by the Abu Dhabi Media Office.

"Our comprehensive strategies, prudent policies, countercyclical measures, and business-friendly ecosystem further enhance Abu Dhabi’s position as a rising economic powerhouse and preferred destination for talents, businesses and investments."

The emirate remains committed to delivering the objectives of "our Falcon economy to reach new heights of sustainable development", Mr Al Zaabi said.

Abu Dhabi has launched several initiatives to improve the ease of doing business as it aims to attract more investment into the emirate and diversify its economy away from hydrocarbons.

Last year, the emirate launched a new industrial strategy to boost the contribution of the sector to the economy. It is investing Dh10 billion across six industrial programmes to more than double the size of the emirate’s manufacturing sector to Dh172 billion by 2031.

The hotels and tourism sector, one of the key contributors to the emirate's non-oil economic growth, is expanding at a rapid pace.

The UAE capital is “on track” to meet its target of attracting 24 million visitors this year, up from 18 million last year, the emirate's Department of Culture and Tourism said earlier this year.

The city is also gearing up to open a new airport terminal next month that will increase its capacity, spurring further growth in international visitors and trade flows, according to industry analysts.

Abu Dhabi’s economy grew 9.3 per cent annually in 2022 to record the highest growth rate in the Mena region last year, with its GDP exceeding Dh1.1 trillion.