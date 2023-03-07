US interest rates likely to exceed estimates, Jerome Powell says

Stocks dipped on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said US interest rates would exceed initial estimates after recent economic data pointed to signs that the economy remains hot.

The economy did show some signs of what Mr Powell has referred to as disinflation, but figures in January came in stronger than expected.

Consumer spending remains resilient, the unemployment rate remains at a 53-year low and the Fed's preferred inflation gauge ticked up by 0.5 per cent. That data has "partly reversed the softening trends", he said.

"If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes," Mr Powell said in prepared remarks to the Senate Banking Committee.

"Although inflation has been moderating in recent months, the process of getting inflation back down to 2 per cent has a long way to go and is likely to be bumpy."

Wall Street shares slid as Mr Powell was delivering his remarks. The Dow dropped 168 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.69 per cent and 0.68 per cent, respectively.

Tuesday's appearance before the Senate Banking Committee was Mr Powell's first testimony since the Fed began its historic inflation battle.

When he spoke to politicians on March 3 last year, interest rates were near zero. Today, the rate stands near 4.6 per cent.

The Fed has announced eight interest rates increases since Mr Powell last testified before Congress, but inflation still remains well above the central bank's 2 per cent goal.

He has since cautioned that the Fed would continue to maintain a restrictive stance.

"We will stay the course until the job is done," Mr Powell said.

Some traders now predict the Fed will introduce three further increases in its subsequent hearings to the range of 5.25 to 5.50 per cent, CME's FedWatch tool shows.

The Labour Department this week will also be releasing last week's jobless claims and last month's closely monitored unemployment report, which could worry traders even more.

The Fed will also receive the Consumer Price Index for February next week before its March 21-22 meeting.